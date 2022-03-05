No Austin Gleeson in matchday panel as Waterford and Tipperary shake it up

WATERFORD’S HURLERS MAKE six changes to the side which beat Antrim as they look to continue their unbeaten start in the National Hurling League.

The Déise, who sit top of Division 1B with two wins and a draw, host Tipperary in Walsh Park on Sunday afternoon (1.45pm).

De La Salle’s Shane McNulty is named at corner-back while Cian Wadding starts in midfield.

A rejigged attack sees Patrick Curran, Kieran Bennett, Michael Kiely and Jack Prendergast all start with Austin Gleeson — who has started all three games thus far — among those to miss out on the named matchday 26.

For their part, Tipperary make seven changes to the side which came up short at home to Dublin last weekend.

Cathal Barrett and James Quigley both return to the full-back line with Dillon Quirke named to start at wing-back.

Barry Heffernan comes into midfield while Conor Bowe, Mark Kehoe and John McGrath all start in the forwards.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

6. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

7. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

8. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)

9. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

11. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

12. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Quigley (Kiladangan)

4. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

5. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

6. Ronan Maher (captain, Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

9. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

10. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetouhy)

11. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

12. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Casteleiney)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

