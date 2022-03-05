Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 5 March 2022
Advertisement

No Austin Gleeson in matchday panel as Waterford and Tipperary shake it up

Division 1B leaders Waterford host Tipperary in Walsh Park on Sunday afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Mar 2022, 2:42 PM
13 minutes ago 373 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5702122
Gleeson contributed 0-8 against Antrim last weekend.
Image: Declan Roughan/INPHO
Gleeson contributed 0-8 against Antrim last weekend.
Gleeson contributed 0-8 against Antrim last weekend.
Image: Declan Roughan/INPHO

WATERFORD’S HURLERS MAKE six changes to the side which beat Antrim as they look to continue their unbeaten start in the National Hurling League.

The Déise, who sit top of Division 1B with two wins and a draw, host Tipperary in Walsh Park on Sunday afternoon (1.45pm).

De La Salle’s Shane McNulty is named at corner-back while Cian Wadding starts in midfield.

A rejigged attack sees Patrick Curran, Kieran Bennett, Michael Kiely and Jack Prendergast all start with Austin Gleeson — who has started all three games thus far — among those to miss out on the named matchday 26.

For their part, Tipperary make seven changes to the side which came up short at home to Dublin last weekend.

Cathal Barrett and James Quigley both return to the full-back line with Dillon Quirke named to start at wing-back.

Barry Heffernan comes into midfield while Conor Bowe, Mark Kehoe and John McGrath all start in the forwards.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
6. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)
7. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

8. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)
9. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)
11. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
12. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)
15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Quigley (Kiladangan)
4. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

5. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
6. Ronan Maher (captain, Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)
9. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

10. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetouhy)
11. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
12. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Casteleiney)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Gavan Casey, Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella lament the grey areas around high tackles, dig into French rugby’s pipeline, and break some big Connacht transfer news


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie