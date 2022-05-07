Membership : Access or Sign Up
Roy Hodgson's 10-man Watford relegated from Premier League

A 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace confirmed their fate.

By AFP Saturday 7 May 2022, 5:14 PM
45 minutes ago 880 Views 1 Comment
Watford's Hassane Kamara receiving a red card.
Image: PA
Image: PA

WATFORD WERE RELEGATED from the Premier League after just one season back in the top-flight as Wilfried Zaha’s penalty earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 win on Saturday.

A sixth consecutive defeat left the Hornets still 12 points adrift of safety with just three matches to play.

Roy Hodgson was welcomed back to Selhurst Park a hero for his four years in charge of Palace, but the former England manager’s record of never suffering relegation has ended with his final job before retiring at the end of the season.

Hodgson was unable to rescue Watford after replacing the sacked Claudio Ranieri in January to become the club’s third manager this term following Xisco’s dismissal in October.

He arrived with Watford two points from safety but has managed only two wins in his 15 games.

Watford’s owners the Pozzo family have a long history of churning through managers in ruthless fashion, but they have overseen two promotions to the Premier League during their reign and the club should be among the favourites in the second tier next term.

There were few highlights for Watford in a campaign that always looked destined to end with relegation, although they did thrash Manchester United 4-1 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final match in charge of the Red Devils in November.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie