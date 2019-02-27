It’s a busy night of football in the Premier League with the top six all in action.
Liveblog
Here’s how things stand at the top before kick-off.
It's a BIG night!— Premier League (@premierleague) February 27, 2019
The #PL's top six are all in action... pic.twitter.com/q3HNgNrP12
Let’s get started some of tonight’s key team news:
Crystal Palace v Manchester United line-ups
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Townsend, Batshuayi, Zaha.
Subs: Dann, Meyer, Kouyate, Hennessey, Ayew, Benteke, Riedewald.
Man United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Dalot, Fred, Pogba, Sanchez, Lukaku.
Subs: Bailly, Rashford, Andreas Pereira, Rojo, Romero, Garner, Chong.
Watford vs Liverpool line-ups
Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney.
Subs: Gomes, Cleverley, Sema, Gray, Quina, Navarro, Kabasele.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Mane, Salah, Origi.
Subs: Mignolet, Camacho, Henderson, Lallana, Keita, Shaqiri, Sturridge.
Manchester City v West Ham line-ups
Man City: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Aguero, Sane.
Subs: Walker, Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Mendy, Sandler, Foden, Muric.
West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Johnson, Obiang, Rice, Antonio, Nasri, Felipe Anderson, Carroll.
Subs: Zabaleta, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Adrian, Noble, Hernandez,
Diangana.
Chelsea v Tottenham line-ups
Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Christensen.
Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son, Kane.
Subs: Rose, Wanyama, Llorente, Foyth, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Lucas Moura.
Arsenal v Bournemouth line-ups
Arsenal: Leno, Papastathopoulos, Koscielny, Monreal, Jenkinson, Guendouzi, Torreira, Kolasinac, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang.
Subs: Cech, Elneny, Ramsey, Lacazette, Iwobi, Mustafi, Suarez.
Bournemouth: Boruc, Clyne, Mepham, Ake, Smith, Ibe, Gosling, Surman, Fraser, Mousset, King.
Subs: Daniels, Brooks, Rico, Simpson, Begovic, Taylor, Surridge.
In the first plot twist of the evening, Maurizio Sarri has dropped his rogue, instruction-defying goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to the bench for tonight’s game against Spurs.
The Spaniard caused a whole host of drama during Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City when he refused to be substituted prior to penalties.
Many of us forget about the real victim in all of this, poor Willy Caballero. Standing on the touchline ready to be the Wembley hero against his old club, poor Willy didn’t get a run out.
He deserved better than that and tonight the Argentine gets the starring role he deserves, as he is picked to start by Sarri for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino’s men.
Good evening everybody and welcome along to our match-tracker for an exciting night of action in the Premier League, one where everyone in the top six is involved.
The title race could potentially take another dramatic twist as Liverpool travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford, while Manchester City host West Ham at the Eithad.
The Reds were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against old foes Manchester United over the weekend in a game which, in all honestly, was absolutely dreadful.
Pep Guardiola’s men, meanwhile, secured the first piece of silverware on Sunday after defeating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley, where Kepa made a holy show of himself.
Elsewhere tonight Manchester United maintain their battle for a Champions League spot away to Crystal Palace, while Arsenal (who currently occupy fourth by a solitary point) host Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.
There are a myriad of intriguing plots and talking points, especially at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Tottenham. We’ll keep you on top of all the action in the Premier League throughout.
Tonight’s fixtures:
- Arsenal vs Bournemouth (7.45pm)
- Southampton vs Fulham (7.45pm)
- Chelsea vs Tottenham (8.00pm)
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester United (8.00pm)
- Liverpool vs Watford (8.00pm)
- Manchester City vs West Ham United (8.00pm)
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (10)