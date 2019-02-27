11 mins ago

In the first plot twist of the evening, Maurizio Sarri has dropped his rogue, instruction-defying goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to the bench for tonight’s game against Spurs.

The Spaniard caused a whole host of drama during Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City when he refused to be substituted prior to penalties.

Many of us forget about the real victim in all of this, poor Willy Caballero. Standing on the touchline ready to be the Wembley hero against his old club, poor Willy didn’t get a run out.

He deserved better than that and tonight the Argentine gets the starring role he deserves, as he is picked to start by Sarri for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino’s men.