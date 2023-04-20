Wayne Barnes to referee Leinster-Toulouse Champions Cup semi-final

WAYNE BARNES WILL referee the Leinster-Toulouse Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium on 29 April.

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper takes charge of the other semi-final the following day between La Rochelle and Exeter Chiefs.

Advertisement

Barnes’s assistants will be his fellow Englishmen, Luke Pearce and Adam Leal, while Stuart Terheege has been appointed as the match TMO.

Peyper is making his debut in EPCR’s elite tournament, with Andrew Brace of Ireland and Italy’s Andrea Piardi running the line. The TMO will be Brian MacNeice, also of Ireland.

An all-French team of officials will be in charge of the first of the Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 29 April which sees the Scarlets taking on the Glasgow Warriors at Parc y Scarlets with Mathieu Raynal on the whistle, assisted by Pierre Brousset and Tual Trainini, with Eric Gauzins as TMO.

The following day, England’s Karl Dickson will be in the middle when RC Toulon and Benetton Rugby meet at Stade Félix Mayol and he will have fellow countrymen, Matthew Carley and Christophe Ridley, as his assistants, with Tom Foley also of England appointed as TMO.

The EPCR announced the match officials, who were appointed by a committee chaired by the tournament organiser’s head of match officials, Tony Spreadbury.