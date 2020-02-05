This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wayne Rooney will be 'ready' for Man United reunion

Derby County will host the Red Devils in the FA Cup fifth round, with a goal from the experienced striker helping them get there.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 10:23 AM
1 hour ago 1,877 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4993129
Derby County's Wayne Rooney.
Derby County's Wayne Rooney.
Derby County's Wayne Rooney.

PHILIP COCU SAID Wayne Rooney will be ready for his reunion with former club Manchester United after Derby County earned a FA Cup tie against the Premier League giants.

Derby captain and ex-United skipper Rooney, 34, converted a 77th-minute penalty as the Championship outfit defeated Northampton Town 4-2 in Tuesday’s fourth-round replay.

Rooney — who left United in 2017 having arrived from Everton in 2004 — can now look ahead to a Pride Park clash against United, where the superstar became the Red Devils’ record scorer with 253 goals.

At Derby as a player-coach since January following a two-season stint with MLS side DC United, Rooney is relishing the FA Cup date, according to Dutch head coach Cocu.

“He comes back from the States, joins us and now plays his old club where he had a great career… it’s special… I’m sure he will be ready,” Cocu told reporters.

“It’ll be a beautiful game not just for Wayne, but everyone at the club.”

Cocu added via RamsTV: “It is a great game for us and that is why we are so happy to be in the fifth round. We knew if we beat Northampton that we would play Manchester United here at Pride Park. It is a great game for the team, the fans and the club. We are looking forward to it.

“For me, they are not only a name in world football. They have really great players, quality players in their team, they play really good football and dominate the games.

“Maybe in the league table everybody expects them to be higher up, but that doesn’t mean that they play bad football. It is an extremely strong team, but we will do everything in our power to create a great atmosphere and a great game here at Pride Park.”

The Derby-United match will take place in midweek between March 3 and 5, with no replays.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie