Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 9 February 2022
Advertisement

'We should have won that game easily' - Ralf Rangnick

The Man United boss said his side were ‘not aggressive enough’ in the draw with Burnley.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 11:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,342 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5677723
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick pictured at Turf Moor this evening.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick pictured at Turf Moor this evening.
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick pictured at Turf Moor this evening.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RALF RANGNICK blamed a lack of aggression for Manchester United’s failure to beat bottom-of-the-table Burnley as a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor saw the Red Devils fall out of the Premier League’s top four.

With Cristiano Ronaldo left on the bench, United were made to pay for not making more of a dominant first 45 minutes after Paul Pogba put them in front.

Burnley roared back after the break and gave their survival hopes a boost when Jay Rodriguez levelled two minutes into the second half.

West Ham’s 1-0 win over Watford sees the Hammers leapfrog United into the final slot to qualify for next season’s Champions League, while Arsenal and Tottenham remain within striking distance with games in hand.

“Again it’s a frustrating night for us because we should have won that game easily,” said Rangnick.

“The first 15-20 minutes of the second half we were just not aggressive enough. One point from a performance like this is just not enough.”

United’s troubled season hit another bump in the road when they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties on Friday.

The lessons from that defeat were not learned as again Rangnick’s men had more than enough chances to kill the game as a contest before half-time before being punished for a slack piece of defending.

For the first time, the German left a fit Ronaldo out of his starting line-up for a league match after the 37-year-old played the full 120 minutes on Friday.

However, United’s first half performance will add more fuel to the debate on whether they function better as a unit without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The visitors had the ball in the net three times and missed a number of guilt-edged chances, but only had one goal to show for their dominance by half-time.

Raphael Varane thought he had scored his first United goal when he leapt to power home Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick on 15 minutes.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

But after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed for Harry Maguire interfering with Rodriguez from an offside position.

Three minutes later, United did deservedly lead when Pogba thundered in Luke Shaw’s cross from the edge of the box.

Moments later Burnley captain Ben Mee turned Marcus Rashford’s cross into his own net, but was handed a reprieve by a harsh foul given against Pogba in the build-up.

“We scored three goals,” Rangnick said.

“The second (disallowed goal) the linesman flagged foul but he flagged it 10 seconds after that incident.

“This was a very soft decision.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie