Evan Treacy/INPHO There will be a pitch inspection at the Brandywell this afternoon.
# Cold Weather
Pitch inspections needed before four League of Ireland fixtures can go ahead
Decisions due by mid afternoon following last night’s snowfall.
58 minutes ago

PITCH INSPECTIONS FOLLOWING last night’s snowfall will take place at four League of Ireland grounds this afternoon before the go-ahead is given for the fixtures. 

Inspections have taken place across the grounds, with all the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier and First Divisions due to go ahead, except the following which will be confirmed later today after inspections at 3pm:  

  • UCD v Drogheda United
  • Derry City v Dundalk 
  • St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians 
  • Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers 

Meanwhile, the track at Navan is currently unfit for racing. There will be a 7.30am inspection tomorrow morning ahead of the fixture scheduled to take place on Saturday. 

