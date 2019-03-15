Weekend tips: Value At Risk worth a look in post-Festival comedown

THE FEELING OF ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ is never more so than this weekend in horse racing.

There is little to be gained by attempting to follow a run-of-the-mill Cheltenham, let alone the week that was. Every day had a dramatic story, and racing enjoyed its week on the front pages for the right reasons mainly.

At Kempton, their feature race goes to post at 3.15. The conditions make for interesting reading and don’t do much to dispel the notion that this meeting is an inferior afterthought to all that has happened this week. It is for horses that didn’t make the cut at the Festival.

So does that make them not good enough or too well handicapped? Hopefully in the case of Value at Risk, there is some potential in his handicap mark. His novice hurdle and bumper form should have him dining at the top table. Life doesn’t always work out as hoped. Value at Risk is rated 11 pounds lower over fences than he is over hurdles, with reason in fairness. He is amongst a motley crew in this field, and hopefully that ratings differential can help.

In the closer on the Down Royal card at 6.00 Willie Mullins sends Pont Aval up for the mares’ bumper. He has only ever had 19 runners in bumpers up there but five have won. Pont Aval met a decent mare in Naas last time out, expect her to be better here and she should take the spoils for the Champion trainer.

On Sunday there are two excellent races confined to mares. At 2.35 there is a Grade Three Novice hurdle that looks to have plenty of depth. Agusta Gold ran over a possibly inadequate trip when placing in strongly run big field handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. The step up in trip will suit and might be a bit of an each way price, she has never not been in the frame, and placing here makes her very valuable in the paddocks, but winning wouldn’t be out of turn.

The other Mares race at Limerick at 4.15 looks an ideal opportunity for the lesser-spotted Missy Tata. She won at Fairyhouse after a two and a quarter year absence. Missy Tata was a quality hurdler who moved like a chaser in the making, she won her first outing over fences very well and looked like she would naturally step up in class. On Sunday she gets the opportunity to do just that.

After the week that was it would be remiss not to pop up something for next year at Cheltenham. Amongst all the drama and tears of Thursday an inescapable fact of Paisley Park’s win is the paucity of opposition in the Stayers’ Hurdling ranks. He can win again next year; it’s a race for repeat winners. Paisley Park looks a solid bet at 5/1. This year’s RSA looked a vintage renewal; Topofthegame is still a shell of a horse. He will have one target next year, the Gold Cup, and he’s in the right hands to get him there. 12/1 is available and a knocking price.