Monday 9 December, 2019
What do you think of Wexford GAA's new jersey for 2020?

Some inter-county stars were on hand to showcase the new kit at the official launch.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 9 Dec 2019, 5:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,368 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4924399

WEXFORD GAA HAVE unveiled their new jersey for the 2020 season which carries the name of their new main sponsors, Zurich.

Some of their inter-county stars were on hand to fashion the new shirt at the official jersey launch on Monday.

While the 2019 jersey was predominantly purple, the new kit contains more of a split in the colours with a block of yellow covering the top portion of the shirt.

The sleeves are still purple as is the bottom half of the jersey, while three purple stripes sit on the shoulders.

Zurich was previously on board as sponsors of Wexford GAA but the insurance firm was announced as the new main sponsor in both hurling and football back in October.

Zurich is a significant employer in Drinagh, Wexford. Over 230 people work at the firm, which has had a presence in the area since 2008. 

Wexford GAA say that the new jerseys are available for online pre-sale on 10 January before becoming available on retail sale from 25 January. 

What do you think of the new jersey? Let us know.

