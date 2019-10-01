This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wexford GAA announce four-year sponsorship deal with insurance firm Zurich

Zurich Insurance is based in Drinagh within the county.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 5:35 PM
58 minutes ago 1,826 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4832612
Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal against Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal against Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final.
Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal against Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WEXFORD GAA HAVE unveiled a new four-year sponsorship deal with Zurich Insurance which will begin in the 2020 season. 

The announcement was made by Wexford’s first-ever commercial manager Eanna Martin, who was part of Davy Fitzgerald’s hurling squad that lifted the Leinster crown this summer. 

The insurance firm were previously on board as sponsors with the county but will now become their main sponsors in both hurling and football.

“This partnership has come about after extensive discussions with Wexford GAA’s commercial steering group and will underpin the further development of our games from underage to adult intercounty level,” read a Wexford statement.

“Wexford GAA has made significant progress in the last couple of years both on and off the field and the recent reappointment of Davy Fitzgerald as senior hurling manager and the appointment of Paul Galvin as senior football manager point to more exciting times ahead.

“The achievements of the senior hurlers in winning their first Leinster title in 15 years in 2019, and of the minor hurlers in winning the provincial title for the first time since 1985, give us a really strong platform to work from.

“Building a partnership with a global company such as Zurich that has a very strong presence in Wexford is another key step in the Wexford GAA journey.”

Zurich is a significant employer in Drinagh, Wexford. Over 230 people work at the firm, which has had a presence in the area since 2008. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie