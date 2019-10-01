Wexford GAA announce four-year sponsorship deal with insurance firm Zurich

WEXFORD GAA HAVE unveiled a new four-year sponsorship deal with Zurich Insurance which will begin in the 2020 season.

The announcement was made by Wexford’s first-ever commercial manager Eanna Martin, who was part of Davy Fitzgerald’s hurling squad that lifted the Leinster crown this summer.

The insurance firm were previously on board as sponsors with the county but will now become their main sponsors in both hurling and football.

“This partnership has come about after extensive discussions with Wexford GAA’s commercial steering group and will underpin the further development of our games from underage to adult intercounty level,” read a Wexford statement.

“Wexford GAA has made significant progress in the last couple of years both on and off the field and the recent reappointment of Davy Fitzgerald as senior hurling manager and the appointment of Paul Galvin as senior football manager point to more exciting times ahead.

“The achievements of the senior hurlers in winning their first Leinster title in 15 years in 2019, and of the minor hurlers in winning the provincial title for the first time since 1985, give us a really strong platform to work from.

“Building a partnership with a global company such as Zurich that has a very strong presence in Wexford is another key step in the Wexford GAA journey.”

Zurich is a significant employer in Drinagh, Wexford. Over 230 people work at the firm, which has had a presence in the area since 2008.

