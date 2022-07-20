Series charting Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham takeover to premiere in August

THE FULL TRAILER has been released for a documentary series charting Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wrexham AFC.

Reynolds, the A-list Hollywood movie actor, and McElhenney, who created and stars in acclaimed sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, turned the heads of the football world and beyond in the winter of 2020/21 when they stated their intention to purchase the North Welsh club, who currently play in the Non-League fifth tier of English football.

The comedic actors’ £2 million ($2.75m) takeover was approved by 98.6% of the 2,000 members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust in November 2020 and formalised in February 2021.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watching Wrexham against Torquay United at the Racecourse Ground last October. Source: PA

The duo have since quite publicly immersed themselves in the club, the town and its culture, attending several games in person since the pandemic and associated scheduling conflicts first allowed for them to do so last October.

Reynolds and McElhenney have proved hugely popular owners among Wrexham fans, with whom they engage as they work towards fulfilling their stated dream of bringing Premier League football to the market town of 66,000 people.

I fell in love with a sport, a town and a movie star. I couldn’t help it. ❤️ @VancityReynolds @Wrexham_AFC pic.twitter.com/L76mNmX2cm — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 20, 2022

The first steps of that dream, which culminated in a heartbreaking Wembley Stadium play-off defeat to Grimsby in May, have been documented for a series which will premiere in Ireland on Disney+ on 24 August.

The series has been produced by FX, with whom McElhenney has worked for over 15 years on his comedy series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.