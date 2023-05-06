McIlroy scrapes by while Power is five off Wells Fargo lead

TYRRELL HATTON FINISHED tied first after the second day at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, as both Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power did just enough to make the cut.

There was no such luck for Shane Lowry, however, as he headed home early from North Carolina following back-to-back 72s.

That left him three shots outside the safety zone on two-over, while McIlroy came desperately close to following him and suffering a repeat of his Masters nightmare.

The Holywood native managed only two birdies yesterday, a round compounded by four bogeys, but just about made the weekend on one-under.

Power is five shots off the lead on three-under, although Englishman Hatton is in fine form with the putter.

The 31-year-old finished the day with six-under 71 to move up and finish the day tied on eight-under with Americans Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark after 36 holes at Quail Hollow.

He had a great closing stretch hitting a 26-foot eagle putt on the seventh hole and made three putts of 25 feet or more on the last four holes.

Speaking after the second round, Tyrrell Hatton said it was “nice” to see some of the more challenging putts go in.

“They’re not the type of putts that you hole consistently, so to finish the round that way, I’m obviously very pleased with that,” Hatton said.

“There was a lot of good par saves where short game helped me out and that kept me in it and I’m thankful to have a good finish… I hope that continues over the weekend.

“I always try my best and this week on tough golf courses is no difference.”