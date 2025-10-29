Wessels has ban reduced by one week after appeal hearing

JAN-HENDRIK WESSELS has had his nine-game suspension reduced by one week following an appeal hearing.

Bulls front rower Wessels was handed the ban last week after allegedly grabbing Connacht forward Josh Murphy’s genitals during their URC clash in Galway on 17 October.

Wessels was not punished during the game due to inconclusive video evidence, but was later cited, while Murphy was shown a 20-minute red card for striking Wessels in the head in reaction to the alleged incident.

Last week Murphy had his red card overturned while Wessels was handed his nine game ban, which the Bulls decided to appeal.

An independent appeal committee led by Roddy MacLeod (Scotland) as Chair alongside Achille Reali (Italy) & Robert Milligan KC (Scotland) convened to determine the appeal today. A URC statement confirmed Wessels and the Bulls had requested a de novo hearing, but the panel decided there were not exceptional circumstances to allow the request.

The URC also confirmed they will take the rare move of releasing the reports of both the initial hearing and appeal “due to the unique nature of this case”.

The statement read: “After reviewing the grounds of appeal and hearing from the Player and his Club the appeal committee dismissed the substantive grounds of appeal, but reduced the ban by one week.

“The panel did so on the basis that the initial reduction from the low-end entry point (of 12 weeks) did not take into account an aspect of the Player’s conduct in the context of the case. Accordingly, the appeal committee determined that four weeks should be deducted from the headline entry suspension.

“Due to the unique nature of this case, once the final written report related to the Appeal Hearing has been submitted to the United Rugby Championship by the Chair, both reports for the initial hearing and the Appeal will made available for review.

“In keeping with standard practice, the United Rugby Championship will not be making any comment on the Independent Disciplinary process and considers the matter closed.”

Wessels will now miss eight games and will be free to play from 20 December.

Fixtures Jan-Hendrik Wessels is unavailable for: