Saturday 11 July, 2020
West Brom slip up in Championship promotion race

Elsewhere, Preston missed the chance to return to the play-off spots.

By Press Association Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 5:44 PM
11 minutes ago 291 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5147721
West Brom's Jake Livermore reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Martin Rickett
West Brom's Jake Livermore reacts to a missed chance.
West Brom's Jake Livermore reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Martin Rickett

AUTOMATIC PROMOTION-CHASING West Brom had to settle for a point at Blackburn after substitute Joe Rothwell’s strike earned the hosts a 1-1 draw.

Albion took a deserved lead in the 41st minute through a finish from Filip Krovinovic, who then struck a post early in the second half as he followed up a parried effort by the impressive Matheus Pereira.

But Rovers notched a 63rd-minute equaliser when Rothwell slotted home from Sam Gallagher’s pass, two minutes after both players had come on.

It then took a fine save by Sam Johnstone to deny another Blackburn substitute, Jacob Davenport, and the hosts went close again soon after as Kyle Bartley made a goal-line clearance.

The Baggies remain second in the Championship table, level on points with leaders Leeds – who play at Swansea on Sunday – and three points clear of third-placed Brentford with three games to go.

Blackburn are 12th, outside the play-off places by four points.

Preston, meanwhile, missed the chance to move back into play-offs with a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest. Lewis Grabban opened the scoring with an early penalty, which was later cancelled out by Jayden Stockley’s equaliser. 

The result left Preston two points outside the play-off positions, having missed a chance to draw back level with sixth-placed Cardiff. With three games remaining, however, they still have a chance.

Fifth-placed Forest had arrived hoping to shore up their play-off position with a victory but, after long spells under pressure, they had to settle for a point. 

Elsewhere in the league, Charlton remain just a point clear of the drop zone following a 1-0 defeat to Reading, while Hull City remain in danger following a 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall. 

Bottom club Barnsley drew 0-0 with Wigan, though the Latics will replace them at the foot of the table should they be hit with a proposed 12-point deduction for going into administration. 

Bristol City were 3-1 winners over Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough, while Sheffield Wednesday beat QPR 3-0 at Loftus Road. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

