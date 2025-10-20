The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Keith Andrews' Brentford move up to 13th after latest win
West Ham 0
Brentford 2
BRENTFORD BEAT West Ham 2-0 in the Premier League tonight.
The result sees Keith Andrews’ side move up to 13th, while the Hammers remain in the relegation zone.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Boost EPL Keith Andrews Premier League Report Soccer Brentford West Ham United