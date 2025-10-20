More Stories
Igor Thiago of Brentford FC celebrates opening the scoring with Keith Andrews. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeBoost

Keith Andrews' Brentford move up to 13th after latest win

The Bees overcame troubled West Ham.
10.03pm, 20 Oct 2025
5

West Ham 0

Brentford 2

BRENTFORD BEAT West Ham 2-0 in the Premier League tonight.

The result sees Keith Andrews’ side move up to 13th, while the Hammers remain in the relegation zone.

More to follow

