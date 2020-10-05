BE PART OF THE TEAM

West Ham cancel Jack Wilshere's contract

The 28-year-old hinted that he had been frozen out by current manager David Moyes.

By Press Association Monday 5 Oct 2020, 10:11 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

JACK WILSHERE has been released by West Ham, bringing to an end an injury-hit two seasons at the club.

The 28-year-old former England midfielder managed just 19 appearances since joining from Arsenal in 2018.

Wilshere had one year left on the three-year contract previous manager Manuel Pellegrini handed him, but West Ham have opted to cut their losses.

A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm that the club has agreed with Jack Wilshere to a mutual termination of the midfielder’s contract.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish Jack all the best for his future career.”

Wilshere, whose career has been blighted by injury, was due to face Charlton in the Carabao Cup this season only to roll an ankle in training.

He did make one appearance in the following round, playing the full 90 minutes in a 5-1 defeat of Hull.

However, that proved to be Wilshere’s final appearance for the club and he is now a free agent.

Wilshere hinted that he had been frozen out by current manager David Moyes by claiming he has been fully fit for the past eight months.

He wrote on Instagram: “When I joined the club in the summer of 2018 I joined with great hopes and expectations and was excited to join the club I had supported as a young boy.

“Unfortunately despite all my best efforts and intentions it has not worked out as I’d expected. I have been fully fit for a large period of my time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months – training hard every day – but unfortunately have not been given the opportunity to play.”

Wilshere insisted he still has a future at the top, adding: “Although of course I am frustrated that I was not fully able to showcase what I am capable of at West Ham I remain convinced I can still contribute at the very top of the game.

“I am still incredibly hungry, ambitious and desperate to play football and achieve success. I’m still only 28 and feel fit, strong and ready to play.

“I’m now looking forward to the future and hope to be able to make an announcement about the next stage of my career in due course.”

Press Association

