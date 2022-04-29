Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 29 April 2022
Advertisement

West Ham investigate reports of attack on German commentators

The pair, said to have been commentating on the match for German radio, were moved to a different broadcasting position at half-time.

By Press Association Friday 29 Apr 2022, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,380 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5750686
Image: PA
Image: PA

WEST HAM ARE investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked during the first leg of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Stadium.

Reports emerged during the game that the broadcasters were attacked after Michail Antonio had pulled the Hammers level in the 21st minute of the 2-1 defeat.

The pair, said to have been commentating on the match for German radio, were moved to a different broadcasting position at half-time.

According to reports in German newspaper Bild, the reporters commented live on air that one of their headsets was ripped off and thrown on the floor.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie