Julen Lopetegui. Alamy Stock Photo
West Ham confirm Lopetegui as new boss

The Hammers have just finished ninth in the Premier League.
12.08pm, 23 May 2024
WEST HAM NAMED former Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui as their new manager on Thursday after David Moyes’ departure from the London Stadium.

The 57-year-old Spaniard had been out of work since leaving Wolves on the eve of the just-concluded Premier League season.

Lopetegui will officially begin work with the Hammers on 1 July, replacing Moyes after the Scot’s exit at the end of this season.

“We came here with the idea and the thought to make a big, big noise,” he said. “That’s why we came here, and we are excited by this challenge.

“Of course, we are going to do our best to help the club and the team to achieve the best level and to achieve our aims.

“I assure the fans that they are going to be key in all our achievements.”

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan said Lopetegui’s appointment would “ensure a strong opportunity to build on the positive progress made in recent seasons”.

The Hammers finished ninth in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

