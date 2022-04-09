Wexford and Laois triumph in Leinster U20 hurling, London claim comeback win

Results

Christy Ring Cup Round 1

London 0-26 Sligo 0-21

Leinster U20 hurling championship Round 2

Kildare 0-16 Laois 1-21

Wexford 2-17 Westmeath 0-13

*****

WEXFORD AND LAOIS set up a quarter-final meeting in the Leinster U20 hurling championship after their Round 2 successes today.

Wexford and Laois will now meet in the quarter-final on 19 April, Kilkenny taking on Offaly in the other quarter-final, with Dublin awaiting at the semi-final stage.

In Mullingar, Wexford finished with ten points to spare over Westmeath, 2-17 to 0-13. Goals from Oisin Pepper and Shamey O’Hagan proved crucial, while free-taker Cian Byrne stuck 0-9.

Advertisement

The winners were in front 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time, before Pepper, who has featured for the Wexford senior side this year and won a county senior title with Rapparees last year, raised an early second-half green flag that helped to put daylight between the teams.

https://t.co/H72l3gtisF Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

Wexford 2-17

Westmeath 0-13

Full time.

Ten-point win in the end, and we move on to the next round. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) April 9, 2022

Earlier Laois ran out 1-21 to 0-16 victors in Newbridge against Kildare, paving the way for their success with the 1-10 to 0-7 advantage they had established by half-time. Adam Kirwan struck the only goal of the game, with Dan Delaney and Cillian Dunne hitting 0-5 apiece for the winners.

U20 Championship



FT:

Laois 1.21

Kildare 0.16



Well Done players and management 🔵⚪️ — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) April 9, 2022

In the Christy Ring Cup, London marked their return to competitive action with success over Sligo at McGovern Park. The Exiles last featured in a hurling championship in 2019 and after a couple of Covid-interrupted seasons, ran out five-point victors today in Ruislip.

They had to do it the hard way as they trailed 0-13 to 0-4 by the 30th minute, but were only 0-15 to 0-10 adrift at half-time. They hit the front in the second half by the 47th minute and top scorer Ronan Crowley pointed the way as they ran out victors.

London are away to Kildare in the Christy Ring Cup next Saturday in Round 2, while the other opening round ties in the competition take place tomorrow as Derry host Wicklow and Mayo entertain Kildare.

RESULT



Christy Ring



London 0-26

Sligo 0-21



Fine performance to get their championship off to a flying start. London were nine points down (0-13 to 0-4) at one stage in the first half, brilliant comeback 👏👏



They play their second of five group games in Kildare next Sat — Official London GAA (@LondainGAA) April 9, 2022

There was also a selection of games in the Leinster minor hurling championship with the main game seeing Kilkenny run out five-point victors over Wexford at Enniscorthy.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Results

Leinster minor hurling championship

Tier 1 Round 2

Wexford 2-12 Kilkenny 2-17

Tier 2 Round 2

Laois 4-22 Kildare 0-10

Tier 3 Round 4

Antrim 3-16 Meath 1-9

Carlow 2-18 Down 0-8

Derry 0-2 Westmeath 6-26

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!