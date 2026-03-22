Wexford promoted in dramatic fashion, Carlow and Longford go up from Division 4

GAA Football League Results

Division 3

Down 0-24 Laois 2-22

Limerick 2-15 Fermanagh 0-20

Sligo 2-23 Clare 0-28.

Wexford 2-16 Westmeath 1-18

Division 4

Antrim 0-18 London 1-14

Carlow 4-22 Leitrim 2-5

Longford 2-21 Wicklow 2-20

Tipperary 4-19 Waterford 0-18

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SEÁN RYAN STRUCK a dramatic last-gasp goal to send Wexford up to Division 2 in their showdown with Westmeath this afternoon.

Ryan’s strike saw Wexford sensationally win 2-16 to 1-18 and claim promotion from Division 3, leaving Westmeath shattered.

Wexford’s win sees them join Down, who were already promoted before today’s 2-22 to 0-24 defeat to Laois, in the second tier next season.

Wexford’s Sean Ryan scores a goal to secure promotion from Division 3. ©INPHO ©INPHO

©INPHO ©INPHO

Meanwhile Limerick have been relegated despite their victory by a point. 2-15 to 0-20, against bottom of the table Fermanagh. That was not enough to save them as Sligo defeated Clare by a point, 2-23 to 0-28.

Carlow and Longford have claimed the promotion spots on offer in Division 4. Carlow topped the table, comprehensive winners over Leitrim by 4-22 to 2-5 today.

Longford dramatically defeated Wicklow by 2-21 to 2-20, overtaking their Leinster rivals to move into second place.

Antrim beat London by 0-18 to 1-14 and Tipperary saw off Waterford 4-19 to 0-18, but despite those results, they fell short in their hopes of clinching promotion.

Related Reads Meath on the up as they defeat Offaly to confirm top tier football next year Cork clinch promotion to Division 1 with victory over Tyrone in Omagh

More to follow…