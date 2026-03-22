Meanwhile Limerick have been relegated despite their victory by a point. 2-15 to 0-20, against bottom of the table Fermanagh. That was not enough to save them as Sligo defeated Clare by a point, 2-23 to 0-28.
Carlow and Longford have claimed the promotion spots on offer in Division 4. Carlow topped the table, comprehensive winners over Leitrim by 4-22 to 2-5 today.
Longford dramatically defeated Wicklow by 2-21 to 2-20, overtaking their Leinster rivals to move into second place.
Antrim beat London by 0-18 to 1-14 and Tipperary saw off Waterford 4-19 to 0-18, but despite those results, they fell short in their hopes of clinching promotion.
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Wexford promoted in dramatic fashion, Carlow and Longford go up from Division 4
GAA Football League Results
Division 3
Division 4
*****
SEÁN RYAN STRUCK a dramatic last-gasp goal to send Wexford up to Division 2 in their showdown with Westmeath this afternoon.
Ryan’s strike saw Wexford sensationally win 2-16 to 1-18 and claim promotion from Division 3, leaving Westmeath shattered.
Wexford’s win sees them join Down, who were already promoted before today’s 2-22 to 0-24 defeat to Laois, in the second tier next season.
Wexford’s Sean Ryan scores a goal to secure promotion from Division 3. ©INPHO ©INPHO
©INPHO ©INPHO
Meanwhile Limerick have been relegated despite their victory by a point. 2-15 to 0-20, against bottom of the table Fermanagh. That was not enough to save them as Sligo defeated Clare by a point, 2-23 to 0-28.
Carlow and Longford have claimed the promotion spots on offer in Division 4. Carlow topped the table, comprehensive winners over Leitrim by 4-22 to 2-5 today.
Longford dramatically defeated Wicklow by 2-21 to 2-20, overtaking their Leinster rivals to move into second place.
Antrim beat London by 0-18 to 1-14 and Tipperary saw off Waterford 4-19 to 0-18, but despite those results, they fell short in their hopes of clinching promotion.
More to follow…
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around the grounds GAA Wexford