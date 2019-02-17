Nolan lands dramatic injury-time winner as Wexford edge past 14-man Tipperary

Wexford 1-15

Tipperary 1-14

Ronan Fagan reports from Innovate Wexford Park

AIDAN NOLAN EDGED Wexford past 14-man Tipperary with a priceless injury-time strike in a titanic third-round Allianz Hurling League Division 1A battle at chilly Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday.

The Premier County appeared to be coping satisfactorily after losing Noel McGrath to a second yellow card just before half-time as they surged ahead by 1-11 to 0-6 on 42 minutes.

But Wexford were stubborn as they fought back to claim back-to-back victories and consign Liam Sheedy to consecutive defeats.

It is Davy Fitzgerald’s first competitive victory over Tipperary in three attempts as Wexford boss, and his first since overcoming them as Clare manager in the 2016 League quarter-final.

But Tipperary stung Wexford with a goal after just 46 seconds when captain Seamus Callanan broke the ice with a ground-shot after a neat set up by Niall O’Meara.

A couple of Ian Byrne frees kept Wexford in touch at 1-2 to 0-3 before Tipperary netminder Paul Maher brilliantly denied Aidan Nolan after the Wexford midfielder was set loose by a visionary Shaun Murphy delivery.

Scoring was sporadic throughout a teak, tough first-half, and Ian Byrne’s dead-ball accuracy brought it back to 1-3 to 0-5 after 25 minutes.

Shortly afterwards Noel McGrath incurred the first of two costly yellow-cards, as the influential no.11 was eventually dismissed on 34 minutes for a high challenge on Diarmuid O’Keeffe.

But Tippersary dominated the closing stages – including five added minutes – as Seamus Callanan converted three more frees to leaving them leading 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

Despite Wexford introducing Lee Chin for the second-half, the visitors strengthened their grip by 1-11 to 0-6 after 42 minutes as a Niall O’Meara double was added to by Callanan and midfielder Robert Byrne.

Ian Byrne stemmed the bleed with a pointed a free on 45 minutes just moments before Wexford were infused with fresh energy when Byrne put Seamus Casey through one-on-one with the ‘keeper to drive a low finish to the net (1-11 to 1-8).

Wexford hopes grew as they tied things on 1-11 apiece after 57 minutes with Ian Byrne (free) and Casey closing the margin which Kevin Foley bridged to level matters for the first time.

Callanan stroked Tipperary back in front before the excitement was ratcheted-up when Cathal Dunbar cut over a line-ball from midfield to restore parity with seven minutes left (1-11 apiece).

The pendulum continued to swing as Jason Forde (free) nudged Tipp back in front only for Rory O’Connor to level again after a tidy interception by the sub (1-12 each).

Jake Morris steered Sheedy’s charges back into the lead on 67 minutes, but it was slowly but surely overturned by determined Wexford as Diarmuid O’Keeffe levelled on 69 minutes before Lee Chin located Aidan Nolan in space on the left for the Bunclody flyer to loft the decisive blow three minutes into added-time.

Scorers for Wexford: Ian Byrne 0-6 (6fs), Seamus Casey 1-1, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 0-3, Pádraig Foley, Kevin Foley, Cathal Dunbar (sideline), Rory O’Connor, Aidan Nolan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Seamus Callanan 1-7 (0-6fs), Jason Forde (1f) and Niall O’Meara 0-2 each, Ronan Maher, Robert Byrne and Jake Morris 0-1 each.

Wexford

1 Eanna Martin (Carrickshock)

2 Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

3 Darren Byrne (Blackwater)

4 Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

7 Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

6 Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

5 Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)

8 Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10 Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

15 Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

12 Ian Byrne (Ferns St Aidan’s)

9 Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

20 Seamus Casey (Oylegate Glenbrien)

14 Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

13 Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)

Subs:

18 Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers) for D Reck (ht)

22 Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s) I Byrne (51)

19 Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for Casey (62)

17 Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers) for O’Keeffe (temp., 67)

Tipperary

1 Paul Maher (Moyne Templetuohy)

2 Donagh Maher (Burgess)

3 James Barry (Upperchurch Drombane)

4 Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5 Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

6 Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7 Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8 Robert Byrne (Portroe)

9 Michael Breen (Ballina)

13 John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

11 Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

12 Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha)

10 Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14 Seamus Callanan (Drom Inch)

15 Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Subs:

25 Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg) for O’Dwyer (51)

18 Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for Heffernan (54)

19 Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) for D Maher (57)

23 John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney) for O’Meara (59)

20 Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill) for Byrne (68).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).

