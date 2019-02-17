This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nolan lands dramatic injury-time winner as Wexford edge past 14-man Tipperary

Liam Sheedy’s side lost Noel McGrath to a red card in the first period.

By Ronan Fagan Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 4:03 PM
55 minutes ago 4,521 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4498367
Seamus Casey celebrates a point.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Seamus Casey celebrates a point.
Seamus Casey celebrates a point.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Wexford 1-15

Tipperary 1-14

Ronan Fagan reports from Innovate Wexford Park

AIDAN NOLAN EDGED Wexford past 14-man Tipperary with a priceless injury-time strike in a titanic third-round Allianz Hurling League Division 1A battle at chilly Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday.

The Premier County appeared to be coping satisfactorily after losing Noel McGrath to a second yellow card just before half-time as they surged ahead by 1-11 to 0-6 on 42 minutes.

But Wexford were stubborn as they fought back to claim back-to-back victories and consign Liam Sheedy to consecutive defeats.

It is Davy Fitzgerald’s first competitive victory over Tipperary in three attempts as Wexford boss, and his first since overcoming them as Clare manager in the 2016 League quarter-final.

But Tipperary stung Wexford with a goal after just 46 seconds when captain Seamus Callanan broke the ice with a ground-shot after a neat set up by Niall O’Meara.

A couple of Ian Byrne frees kept Wexford in touch at 1-2 to 0-3 before Tipperary netminder Paul Maher brilliantly denied Aidan Nolan after the Wexford midfielder was set loose by a visionary Shaun Murphy delivery.

Scoring was sporadic throughout a teak, tough first-half, and Ian Byrne’s dead-ball accuracy brought it back to 1-3 to 0-5 after 25 minutes.

Shortly afterwards Noel McGrath incurred the first of two costly yellow-cards, as the influential no.11 was eventually dismissed on 34 minutes for a high challenge on Diarmuid O’Keeffe.

But Tippersary dominated the closing stages – including five added minutes – as Seamus Callanan converted three more frees to leaving them leading 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

Despite Wexford introducing Lee Chin for the second-half, the visitors strengthened their grip by 1-11 to 0-6 after 42 minutes as a Niall O’Meara double was added to by Callanan and midfielder Robert Byrne.

Ian Byrne stemmed the bleed with a pointed a free on 45 minutes just moments before Wexford were infused with fresh energy when Byrne put Seamus Casey through one-on-one with the ‘keeper to drive a low finish to the net (1-11 to 1-8).

Wexford hopes grew as they tied things on 1-11 apiece after 57 minutes with Ian Byrne (free) and Casey closing the margin which Kevin Foley bridged to level matters for the first time.

Callanan stroked Tipperary back in front before the excitement was ratcheted-up when Cathal Dunbar cut over a line-ball from midfield to restore parity with seven minutes left (1-11 apiece).

The pendulum continued to swing as Jason Forde (free) nudged Tipp back in front only for Rory O’Connor to level again after a tidy interception by the sub (1-12 each).

Jake Morris steered Sheedy’s charges back into the lead on 67 minutes, but it was slowly but surely overturned by determined Wexford as Diarmuid O’Keeffe levelled on 69 minutes before Lee Chin located Aidan Nolan in space on the left for the Bunclody flyer to loft the decisive blow three minutes into added-time.

Scorers for Wexford: Ian Byrne 0-6 (6fs), Seamus Casey 1-1, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 0-3, Pádraig Foley, Kevin Foley, Cathal Dunbar (sideline), Rory O’Connor, Aidan Nolan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Seamus Callanan 1-7 (0-6fs), Jason Forde (1f) and Niall O’Meara 0-2 each, Ronan Maher, Robert Byrne and Jake Morris 0-1 each.

Wexford

1 Eanna Martin (Carrickshock)

2 Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)
3 Darren Byrne (Blackwater)
4 Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

7 Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)
6 Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)
5 Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)

8 Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)
10 Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

15 Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)
12 Ian Byrne (Ferns St Aidan’s)
9 Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

20 Seamus Casey (Oylegate Glenbrien)
14 Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)
13 Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)

Subs:

18 Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers) for D Reck (ht)
22 Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s) I Byrne (51)
19 Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for Casey (62)
17 Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers) for O’Keeffe (temp., 67)

Tipperary

1 Paul Maher (Moyne Templetuohy)

2 Donagh Maher (Burgess)
3 James Barry (Upperchurch Drombane)
4 Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5 Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
6 Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7 Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8 Robert Byrne (Portroe)
9 Michael Breen (Ballina)

13 John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
11 Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
12 Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha)

10 Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14 Seamus Callanan (Drom Inch)
15 Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Subs:

25 Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg) for O’Dwyer (51)
18 Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for Heffernan (54)
19 Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) for D Maher (57)
23 John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney) for O’Meara (59)
20 Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill) for Byrne (68).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ronan Fagan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    Guardiola lauds Silva's 'incredible' FA Cup performance
    Atmosphere at Man United under Mourinho 'wasn't healthy' – Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie