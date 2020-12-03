BE PART OF THE TEAM

Gaelic games players' bodies could come together with vote to follow on possible merger

The GPA and WGPA have released a statement, with members to ‘make the final decision on whether or not they want to become part of one new players’ association’.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 10:51 AM
49 minutes ago 611 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5287244

INTER-COUNTY GAELIC GAMES players are set to vote on a possible merger of the two players’ bodies — the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) — into one combined association.

a-general-view-of-croke-park-ahead-of-the-game A general view of Croke Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Separate Extraordinary General Meetings [EGMs] will take place on Monday week, 14 December, where discussions will be held on the steps that would allow for the coming together of the two associations, with voting to follow.

A statement, issued this morning on behalf of the GPA and the Women’s GPA reads:

“The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) have issued notification to all members of separate Extraordinary General Meetings (EGMs) to take place on Monday, December 14th.

“The purpose of the EGMs is to discuss taking the necessary steps to allow for the formal coming together of the two associations as one new combined players’ association.

“Voting on motions that would allow for this to happen will take place.

“The move comes after motions were approved at the GPA’s and the WGPA’s Annual General Meetings in 2019 to formalise the extremely positive relationship that currently exists between the two player bodies.

“Players from both associations will now make the final decision on whether or not they want to become part of one new players’ association.”

The GPA, the official representative body for football and hurling county players, was founded in 1999, with former Dublin footballer Paul Flynn the current CEO and Mayo’s Tom Parsons the chairman.

The Women’s GPA was launched in 2015, with Aoife Lane, Fiona McHale, Kate Kelly, Valerie Mulcahy, Deirdre Murphy, Anna Geary and Gemma Begley its founding members. Carlow’s Maria Kinsella is the current chairperson.

