Cork GAA will host the friendly between the League of Ireland and Scottish Premiership sides. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Freecork super cup

Cork City's Páirc Uí Chaoimh friendly with Celtic to be shown live on Premier Sports

The game will kick off at 6pm next Tuesday.
11.37am, 4 Jul 2025

CORK CITY’S MEETING with Celtic next Tuesday will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The three-time League of Ireland winners will host the reigning Scottish champions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with kick-off at 6pm.

The friendly meeting between the sides at the 45,000-capacity stadium in Blackrock will act as a pre-season game for Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic and a money-spinner for both relegation-threatened City and Cork GAA.

Tickets for the game are still available via Ticketmaster.

Premier Sports’ match commentary will be provided by Rory Hamilton and former Republic of Ireland international Kenny Cunningham.

The broadcaster will also show 22 Scottish Premiership fixtures this season, beginning with Rangers’ second league game of the season at home to Dundee on Saturday, 9 August.

Premier Sports will also show 30 group-stage matches from the Scottish League Cup, of which they are the title sponsor. Their coverage of the Premier Sports Cup will kick off next Saturday, 12 July, when Hearts take on Dunfermline Athletic, who are managed by regular Premier Sports analyst Neil Lennon.

