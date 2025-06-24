RTÉ to show Champions League first leg between Shelbourne and Linfield

SHELBOURNE’S ALL-IRISH CHAMPIONS League qualifying first leg against Linfield on Wednesday, 9 July will be shown live on RTÉ, the broadcaster has confirmed.

As reported by The 42 last week, the meeting between the reigning League of Ireland champions and the NIFL Premiership winners at Tolka Park will be shown on RTÉ, while Linfield retain priority to sell the rights for the return leg at Windsor Park on Wednesday, 16 July.

The first leg of the Champions League First Qualifying Round in Dublin is expected to cost RTÉ in the region of €50,000.

Shels, currently without a manager following the sensational resignation of Damien Duff on Sunday, will host David Healy’s Blues tomorrow fortnight, with kick-off at 7:45pm.

