Which of these 8 teams do you think will win the Champions League?

Thursday 14 March, 2019
With heavyweights Real Madrid and PSG having been dumped out in the round of 16, the quarter-finals has a particularly intriguing look this year.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 12:01 AM
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

THE LINE-UP for the Champions League quarter-finals is complete, after Wednesday night saw Liverpool and Barcelona progress at the expense of Bayern Munich and Lyon.

With heavyweights Real Madrid and PSG having been dumped out in the round of 16, the last eight has a particularly intriguing look this year.

All four Premier League teams are still in the competition and unlike in the previous round, they could potentially played each other in the quarters.

In addition, there are four other sides each from different countries, with Barcelona and Juventus among the favourites to triumph.

With that in mind, who do you think will prevail ultimately?


Poll Results:










- Draw for quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on Friday from 1100 GMT.

COMMENTS (4)

