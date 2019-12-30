Poll: Who’ll win the 2020 All-Ireland ladies football championship?

Who will win the Ladies All-Ireland final in 2020?

WE GO AGAIN.

Dublin’s dominance continued in 2019 as they created more history by clinching the three-in-a-row. Croke Park drew another record-breaking crowd for the All-Ireland final, as 56,114 looked on at Dublin’s victory over Galway in the torrential rain.

It was a low-scoring affair but Dublin’s spread of big-game players were instrumental in their 2-3 to 0-4 victory.

Seasoned defender Sinéad Goldrick scored one of their crucial goals while Player of the Match Lyndsey Davey, captain Sinéad Aherne and substitute Noelle Healy all posted key scores to power them to victory.

Galway contested the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2005 this year after previously getting the better of Connacht rivals Mayo in the semi-final. The last-four clash was a one-point thriller with Róisín Leonard kicking the decisive score from a last-minute free.

There was further drama at the death when Rachel Kearns was fouled while bearing down on goal but no free was awarded as she was deemed to have double-hopped the ball seconds before.

2018 All-Ireland finalists Cork fell short at the All-Ireland semi-final stage, while Donegal failed to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals, but would still be considered a contender for silverware in 2020.

With all that said, are these the top challengers for the Brendan Martin Cup next year, or is there another side who could emerge on top?

Who will it be?

