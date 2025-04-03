THE PROVINCIAL FOOTBALL Championships commence this weekend as Wexford and Laois do battle in the Leinster opener on Saturday evening.
Dublin have been the dominant side in this competition for almost two decades, and are hoping to win a 15th title on the bounce this year.
Louth have been their closest challengers in recent years, running them to four points in last year’s final. They are hoping to reach a third consecutive final in 2025.
Offaly could make a charge in Leinster this year after winning the Division 3 final last weekend. Their opponents Kildare will hope to be in the mix too as they begin their Leinster campaign against a Westmeath side who were relegated from Division 2.
Meath are in action on Sunday against Carlow while Wicklow travel to Longford.
With all that said, can you see any team challenging Dublin for the crown this year?
Poll Results:
Dublin (36)
Louth (4)
Offaly (3)
Westmeath (2)
Other (2)
Meath (1)
Kildare (1)
Poll: Who will win the Leinster football championship?
Poll Results:
