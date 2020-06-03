This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Whyte-Povetkin bout still on track for this summer claims Matchroom

The heavyweight showdown was originally slated for 4 July.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 11:52 AM
DILLIAN WHYTE’S HEAVYWEIGHT showdown against Alexander Povetkin is still expected to take place this summer despite Matchroom announcing the cancellation of its 4 July show at the Manchester Arena.

An initial date of 2 May was pushed back by two months because of the coronavirus pandemic and the bill has now been scrapped altogether in line with the latest UK government and British Boxing Board of Control regulations.

However, Eddie Hearn is next month expecting to launch his Fight Camp – holding bio-secure bouts in his back garden in Essex from next month – and it is understood Whyte-Povetkin could take place in mid-August.

Katie Taylor, who had been due to face Amanda Serrano before the pandemic disrupted plans, was also reportedly in negotiations with Hearn on featuring.

While the Manchester card has been called off, Lee Selby’s lightweight bout against George Kambosos Jr has been rescheduled for 3 October at Cardiff and Lewis Ritson is set to fight Miguel Vazquez two weeks later in Newcastle.

A Matchroom statement read: “Matchroom Boxing have taken the decision to reschedule their events due to take place in Newcastle on Saturday, 27 June  and Cardiff on Saturday, 11 July  while the event taking place at Manchester Arena on Saturday, 4 July has been cancelled.

“Subject to the developing situation, Lee Selby’s IBF lightweight world title final eliminator against George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff has been rescheduled to Saturday October 3.

“Lewis Ritson’s clash with former world champion Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle has been rescheduled to Saturday October 17.”

Whyte, the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, travelled to Portugal for a training camp before lockdown in the United Kingdom to prepare for his meeting with Russia’s Povetkin.

Former kickboxing champion Whyte has more recently been linked with a crossover bout against UFC heavyweight star Francis Ngannou later this year.

Matchroom announced a virtual press conference between the two combatants, which was set to be aired last weekend, but it was cancelled at Team Ngannou’s request.

