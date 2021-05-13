Addison's Ulster season over as he receives four-match ban for red-card challenge on Daly

WILL ADDISON’S ULSTER season is over before it got a chance to even begin after the fullback received a four-match ban for his illegal challenge on Munster’s Shane Daly last weekend, in what was Addison’s first start in 16 months.

Addison was dismissed by referee Craig Evans in the first half for a ‘chicken-wing’ challenge in which he failed to wrap his arms around the on-rushing Daly and caught the Munster wing directly in the head with his elbow/forearm area.

Pro14 judicial officer Rhian Williams (WRU) deemed the challenge a mid-range offence, the entry point for which would be six weeks.

Williams took into consideration “the lack of aggravating circumstances and the range of mitigating factors advanced by the player” in reducing the suspension to four competitive matches.

The suspension means Addison will likely miss next season’s Pro14 opener on top of the rest of this season’s Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss the interpros and, inspired by new Ospreys signing Jack Regan, the need for Irish rugby to expand its methods for producing talent.