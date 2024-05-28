Will Addison says time was right to rejoin Sale from Ulster

WILL ADDISON SAID the time was right to rejoin Sale Sharks after almost six years with Ulster.

The 31-year-old has signed a deal with his former club for next season with the option of a further year.

Addison captained Sale and played more than 100 games after progressing through the academy before leaving for Ulster to represent Ireland.

Addison said: “It was really tough to leave Sale but I did it for the right reasons and I have loved my time in UIster. I played international rugby for Ireland and that was a huge dream of mine.

“But I’ve remained a big Sale supporter and I’ve loved watching the club going from strength to strength in the last couple of years. Before I left, Simon Orange told me the club was going places and he was right.

“My best friends are still at Sale – Tommy Taylor was my best man and Josh Beaumont was an usher, and I came through the academy with guys like Ross Harrison, Si McIntyre and Sam James. I’ve also got a young baby and now is the right time for us as a family to move back.

“But I wouldn’t move if I didn’t feel like we had a chance of winning something. There are so many brilliant young players here and I can’t wait to play with them and try and help them develop as much as I can.”

