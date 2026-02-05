Shelbourne fend off Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic to sign Will Jarvis

SHELBOURNE HAVE PULLED off a significant coup on the eve of the new League of Ireland Premier Division season by re-signing Will Jarvis from Notts County.

The 42 understands a five-figure fee with a 25% sell-on clause was agreed between the clubs and that the player has penned a three-year deal at Tolka Park that will make him one of the highest paid players in the country.

Champions Shamrock Rovers also made a pitch to bring the attacker to Tallaght Stadium while St Patrick’s Athletic were in the mix for his signature.

Jarvis was an instrumental figure in Damien Duff’s title winning side of 2024 during a previous spell on loan from Hull City, although such was his form he was recalled at the halfway point of the campaign.

The Englishman became a talisman in the team and a fans’ favourite and it’s understood that connection to the club also paid a crucial role in convincing him to return.

York City, currently well placed to earn promotion to League Two, offered the 23-year-old a chance to remain closer to home.

Shels director of football Luke Byrne was vital in getting the deal over the line as Jarvis adds extra stardust to boss Joey O’Brien’s side.

“It all came about very quickly, once I heard from Joey and Lukey well, it was a no brainer for me once I heard they wanted me back, I said to myself it’s about time to come back. I loved my time at Shels and I’m thrilled to be returning, it really does feel like coming home in a way,” he said.

“The years here were the best I’ve had in football. I think of the memories in 2023 and 2024. The club, the staff, and the fans helped me grow as a player and I’m excited to come back here again. There’s something special about playing at Tolka and I want to help bring more success here.”

O’Brien hailed his new signing as someone who “brings goals, creativity, and real attacking intent”, while Byrne added: “I’m extremely happy and proud that Will has turned down a lot of other clubs to come back to Shelbourne.

“It shows the type of people we have in the club, from our staff to the fans, that Will was so comfortable here previously and wanted to come back and experience it again. It’s clear from speaking to him how much of a bond he has with the club and that’s important.

“He was so influential here and we know the quality he will bring to the team but he’s also a fantastic person and someone we’re going to nurture and develop to reach his undoubted potential. A special thank you to Mickey, Neil and the board for making this possible.”

Shels begin their Premier Division campaign away to Waterford tomorrow and Jarvis will be available for selection once international clearance has been granted.