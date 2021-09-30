15 sports books longlisted for this year's prestigious William Hill prize

Source: William Hill

THE LONGLIST FOR this year’s William Hill Sports Book of the Year award has been announced today.

15 books were chosen from the 143 entries and they will be whittled down to a shortlist on 28 October.

The winner is then set to be announced at the awards ceremony in London on 2 December.

In its 33rd year, 2021 will see a new winner claim the prestigious prize and the £30,000 (€34,000) prize money as none of the longlisted authors have been previously nominated.

Last year’s winner was Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov with ‘The Rodchenkov Affair: How I Brought Down Putin’s Secret Doping Empire’.

This time around, the themes written about include racism, discrimination in sport, battling Motor Neurone Disease and the demise of one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

“I’m delighted to have been involved in selecting the longlist for this prestigious award for a second year,” said William Hill Sports Book of the Year review panellist and sports broadcaster Matt Williams.

“The bar was set so high by last year’s entrants but it has been cleared this year. The number of celebrated and talented writers who missed out is testament to the strength of the longlist. Yet again, they demonstrate how lucky we are to be living in a golden age of sport writing.”

The 2021 William Hill Sports Book of the Year longlist

Timothy Abraham & James Coyne – Evita Burned Down Our Pavilion

Sasha Abramsky – Little Wonder

Sue Anstiss – Game On

Ryan Baldi – The Dream Factory

Rob Burrow – Too Many Reasons to Live

Ed Caesar – The Moth and The Mountain

Michael Calvin – Whose Game Is It Anyway?

Michael Crawley – Out of Thin Air

Tris Dixon – Damage

Elise Downing – Coasting

Tom English & Peter Burns – This Is Your Everest

Michael Holding – Why We Kneel, How We Rise

Simon Kuper – Barça

Marlon Lee Moncrieffe – Black Champions in Cycling

Claire Smith – Becoming Brutal

