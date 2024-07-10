Willie Maher steps down as Laois manager after two years

WILLIE MAHER HAS stepped down as Laois hurling manager after two seasons in the role.

The Tipperary native led the O’Moore men to last month’s Joe McDonagh Cup final but fell to a three-point loss against Offaly.

His reign ended with a All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final defeat to Wexford.

They did secure silverware earlier in the year with their demolition of Carlow in the National League Division 2A final. It meant an immediate return to the new-look Division 1B next year after suffering relegation from Division 1 in 2023.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down from my position as manager of the Laois senior hurling team effective immediately,” said Maher in a statement.

“This decision was not made lightly but after much reflection, I believe it is the right time for me to step away at this point.”

Maher had previously managed Tipperary to the All-Ireland minor title in 2012 and taken Cuala to back-to-back Dublin crowns in 2019 and ’20.

“I am proud of what we achieved together during my tenure and grateful for the dedication and hard work of the players, coaching staff, and supporters,” he added.

“A special thank you to Eamon Jackman and Sean Flynn who, apart from being exceptionally innovative and brilliant coaches, provided me with sound council and advice through the challenges and opportunities that come with managing and achieving high performance with an elite group of sportsmen.

“Our strength and conditioning coach David Moriarty was a super addition to our team in 2024 and the players benefited considerably in their athletic development.

“By winning Division 2 in 2024, we have earned the right to play in Division 1 hurling in 2025 and were a puck of a ball away from a return to the Leinster Senior Championship.

“The transition of seven new players into the McDonagh final team is testament to the quality of players coming through in Laois and I have no doubt that the team is set up for success with all players available in the county committing to our senior panel in 2024.”