Mullins issues Gold Cup winner reappearance warning, Marine Nationale ready for Navan

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS could miss his planned reappearance in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown next month after suffering a minor setback.

The dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner has finished third in the last two editions of the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One and trainer Willie Mullins had hoped to follow a tried-and-tested route this season.

But speaking to Sporting Life on Wednesday afternoon, the British and Irish champion trainer said: “Unfortunately I’ve had a little hold-up with him for the last couple of weeks.

“If I can get him to the John Durkan I will but I’m not sure I’ll be able to get him there. He’s just had that little hold-up and would need to hit everything right to make it.

“I’m not going to press him hard to get him there and one less run this time won’t be any harm to him if it turns out that way but after that I’d like to keep to his schedule.

“I know he’s nine going 10, but I think that’s still that’s young enough. Something like Leopardstown at Christmas would be a starting point if he missed Punchestown or we could turn around and go down to Tramore (on New Year’s Day) There are options for him.

“He seems fine now, but I did miss a few days with him. If Punchestown happens, it happens.”

Paul Townend celebrates winning The Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1) on Galopin Des Champs last April. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Barry Connell reports his Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Marine Nationale to be “better than ever” ahead of his planned reappearance in the Fortria Chase at Navan next month.

Unbeaten in bumpers and over hurdles, a run which was rounded off with brilliant victory in the 2023 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, the eight-year-old suffered an interrupted first season over fences and was also beaten on his first three outings of last term.

However, a return to Prestbury Park saw him roar back to his brilliant best as he claimed the two-mile chasing crown with a stunning 18-length success and he was similarly impressive when following up in the Punchestown Champion Chase at the end of April.

With his reappearance now only a few weeks away, Connell is looking forward to getting his stable star’s campaign up and running.

Barry Connell celebrates after winning with Marine Nationale at Cheltenham last March. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s on track to run in the Fortria in Navan, depending on the weather,” he said.

“He’s had an away day at a racecourse and jumped a few fences and we’re very happy with where he is.

“He came back from the summer in great nick. I think due to the fact that he didn’t have hard races in Cheltenham and Punchestown, he went out in a very good frame of mind and he’s come in very well both physically and mentally – it’s all systems go.”

With Marine Nationale having only run 12 times in his life, Connell is confident he has not yet reached his peak.

He added: “He’s still very lightly-raced. We got held up the season before last with the suspensory injury, but that’s in the past now and he seems to be better than ever.

“The programme is there after the Fortria – Leopardstown at Christmas, the Dublin Racing Festival, Cheltenham and Punchestown.”