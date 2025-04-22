‘All options open’ for Lossiemouth and Mullins’ Sandown team

WILLIE MULLINS WILL see how the week is shaping up before deciding whether Lossiemouth will be part of what could be an all-star raiding party from Closutton on Sandown this weekend.

Mullins ended Monday’s action £52,775 adrift of Dan Skelton in a battle for the British trainers’ title that has added a real buzz to the closing stages of the National Hunt season.

When asked if Sandown was more likely than Punchestown for Lossiemouth, who has starred at both Cheltenham and Aintree this season, Mullins said: “That’s too early to say at this stage.

“We will see how the rest of the week goes, we are only planning it day by day.

“We will see what way the prize-money shakes up and then chat to Rich Ricci (owner). He is usually a great supporter of the team.

“I remember a few years ago he brought over Benie Des Dieux and we took her home on the day when things didn’t work out.

“All options are open, that’s what I’m saying.”