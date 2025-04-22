Advertisement
More Stories
Willie Mullins. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeRacing

‘All options open’ for Lossiemouth and Mullins’ Sandown team

Brilliant mare could yet be seen at the weekend.
10.35am, 22 Apr 2025

WILLIE MULLINS WILL see how the week is shaping up before deciding whether Lossiemouth will be part of what could be an all-star raiding party from Closutton on Sandown this weekend.

Mullins ended Monday’s action £52,775 adrift of Dan Skelton in a battle for the British trainers’ title that has added a real buzz to the closing stages of the National Hunt season.

When asked if Sandown was more likely than Punchestown for Lossiemouth, who has starred at both Cheltenham and Aintree this season, Mullins said: “That’s too early to say at this stage.

“We will see how the rest of the week goes, we are only planning it day by day.

“We will see what way the prize-money shakes up and then chat to Rich Ricci (owner). He is usually a great supporter of the team.

“I remember a few years ago he brought over Benie Des Dieux and we took her home on the day when things didn’t work out.

“All options are open, that’s what I’m saying.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie