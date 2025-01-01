Willie Mullins celebrates New Year in style with six winners in Fairyhouse and Tramore

WILLIE MULLINS TURNED the page on a quieter than usual Christmas as he kicked off 2025 with a brilliant six winners across the New Year’s Day cards in Fairyhouse and Tramore.

Mullins managed seven wins across the four days of festive racing in Leopardstown and Limerick, but reigning Champion Hurdler State Man looked decidedly off form in his headline defeat to Brighterdaysahead, while both Lossiemouth and Ballyburn came up short on their cross-channel bids in Kempton.

But Allegorie de Vassy made light work of the John & Chich Fowler Memorial Mares Chase at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day as the Closutton trainer enjoyed a superb start to 2025.

Who's old enough to remember when there were question marks about @WillieMullinsNH's stable form? 🤔



𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞 𝐃𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 adds further gloss to Team Closutton's fab start to 2025 with a ruthless success in the Grade Three @IrishEBF_ Mares Chase @Fairyhouse 💥 pic.twitter.com/wE3ZzT4Bt8 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 1, 2025

The eight-year-old was contesting the Grade Three as the 5-4 favourite under Paul Townend, a race she finished second in last season when well beaten by Gordon Elliott’s reopposing Riviere d’Etel.

Again a field of five assembled for the race and Allegorie De Vassy made all of the running, making smooth progress throughout and strolling to a straightforward triumph with her nearest rival 25 lengths behind in the shape of Gavin Cromwell’s Limerick Lace.

It was part of a four-timer across the card for Mullins and Townend who also won with 10-11 favourite Aurora Vega in the opening mares hurdle, 4-11 shot Sounds Victorious in the maiden hurdle, and 10-11 favourite Champ Kiely in the beginners chase.

And after taking the opening maiden hurdle at Tramore with 6-4 favourite More Coko in the hands of Brian Hayes, Mullins also claimed the Grade 3 feature as 9-1 shot Embassy Gardens stayed on for a five-length win over Monty’s Star in the New Year’s Day Chase.