Mullins blow as State Man ruled out for the season

THE WILLIE MULLINS-trained State Man has been ruled out for the season after suffering a tendon injury.

The eight-year-old has 12 Grade One victories to his name including three Irish Champion Hurdles, three Punchestown Champion Hurdles and the 2024 Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Advertisement

He looked set to successfully defend his title at Prestbury Park in March before falling at the final obstacle and he was set to return to action in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday week, a race he has also won on two occasions.

However, he will now miss the entire campaign.

Mullins told Sporting Life: “Sadly State Man has suffered a tendon injury on the gallops here. He’ll definitely be out for the rest of the season.”

Willie Mullins. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO