Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 25 January 2022
Advertisement

Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen dies aged 75

The former Feyenoord and Holland player had been living with dementia.

By Press Association Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 1:13 PM
30 minutes ago 844 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5664153
Wim Jansen celebrates winning the Scottish Championship.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Wim Jansen celebrates winning the Scottish Championship.
Wim Jansen celebrates winning the Scottish Championship.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER CELTIC MANAGER Wim Jansen has died aged 75, Feyenoord have confirmed.

Jansen, associated with the Dutch club from the age of 10, had been living with dementia.

He was Hoops boss between 1997 and 1998, winning the Premiership title to prevent Old Firm rivals Rangers making it a record-breaking 10 in-a-row.

The former Feyenoord and Holland player also won the League Cup that season when Celtic beat Dundee United 3-0 at Ibrox.

Jansen, who signed Henrik Larsson for Celtic, left immediately after the end of the campaign and eventually returned to his first love Feyenoord.

The Rotterdam outfit said in a statement on Tuesday: “Feyenoord has learned with great sadness of the death of Wim Jansen, one of the greatest football players who has ever played for the club. He died Tuesday at the age of 75.

“In Wim Jansen’s biography ‘Mastermind’, which was published in October last year, it became clear that he was suffering from dementia.

“Although the intense sadness of course predominates, Jansen’s family is at the same time relieved that he has been spared a long agony. The family is pleased that their Wim has been able to keep control until the last moment, they have informed the club.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

They reflected on a line from his book, which read: “I left Feyenoord a few times, but always came back. You could call it a blood tie.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie