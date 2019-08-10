Winners and losers: Farrell lays down a marker, but McGrath falls behind

IRELAND WILL BRING just 31 players to Japan next month for their latest tilt at the Rugby World Cup and each warm-up match will have a bearing on the personnel who make that squad.

Here are some of the men who moved and shook the pecking order during the win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium today.

Winners

Andrew Conway

The Munster winger knew he couldn’t let this game pass him by and that showed in his performance. Named man of the match by the sponsors, Conway was heavily involved throughout, not least when again underlining his peerless aerial ability, but also in his willingness to come in field and get his hands on the ball.

Conway was excellent in the air. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Time and time again, Conway retrieved Joey Carbery’s cross-field bombs to give Ireland possession and territory, and given Joe Schmidt always demands that of his wingers, the 28-year-old has done himself no harm here.

A sixth try in 13 caps was just reward for a lively display that will give Schmidt further food for thought when making his final decision over the back three selection, particularly when Dave Kearney gave an excellent account of himself in his first appearance since November 2017.

Chris Farrell

Having started at 12 in his five previous caps, the selection of Farrell at inside centre was intriguing, and certainly the big Munster centre looks a natural fit in the position.

Farrell was one of the big winners. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

In addition to linking slickly with Carbery in that 1o-12 axis, Farrell made a couple of big defensive hits while also displaying the deft handling game he also brings to the jersey, notably for Carbery’s first-half try when his soft hands created the space.

Ireland are blessed with a plethora of options in midfield, but in mixing his aggression and subtlely in the inside channel next to Garry Ringrose, the towering 26-year-old was outstanding here, making a big move towards Japan.

Tadhg Beirne

It seems ridiculous that the Ireland management have yet to be convinced Beirne should be at the World Cup. He may have only been on the pitch for 20 minutes, but the Munster second row/back row hybrid did not need long to make his mark.

Beirne had a positive impact off the bench. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In fact, he had only just come on for Rhys Ruddock at blindside when Beirne came up trumps with a trademark turnover, as if anyone needs to be reminded of his quality in this area.

Beirne’s versatility is an obvious strength and an impressive cameo off the bench adds to the growing calls for him to be on the plane.

Losers

Joey Carbery

The early prognosis broadcast from Ireland’s medical room is positive and suggests that Carbery will feature in Japan. However, after bursting into the new season with such aplomb the sight of his leg twisting inches from his line cast a cloud over proceedings.

Carbery has his knee assessed after being replaced in the second half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

This free-flowing attacking display from Carbery came on the back of a clean run through a pre-season without Jonathan Sexton eating up the usual lion’s share of training reps. Even a short-term lay-off will make it difficult for the Athy man to replicate the preparation, fitness and form he brought into today.

Jack McGrath

It doesn’t feel so long ago that Jack McGrath was involved in a gripping back-and-forth battle for Ireland’s number one shirt with Cian Healy. However, the continuing rise of Dave Kilcoyne coupled with Healy’s own return to his absolute best has put the new Ulster signing in real danger of missing out on the World Cup cut.

McGrath didn't reappear for the second half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Schmidt will likely have room to bring five props to Japan and McGrath’s withdrawal after just 40 minutes gave Andrew Porter an opportunity to show his ability on both sides of the scrum. Testing the young Leinster powerhouse in his old position was a necessity, but McGrath will be disappointed that this opportunity ended so soon.

Rob Herring

As with McGrath, Herring’s time in the shop window ended much sooner than he had hoped. The Ulster man is embroiled in a tight squeeze for three hooker spots and his injury, though apparently a back spasm that won’t keep him out for too long, presented Niall Scannell with a foothold to overtake him.

Sean Cronin will have another shot to make a case for his explosive talents soon and Rory Best’s captaincy has not faced serious doubt.

– Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell from the Aviva Stadium

