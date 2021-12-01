Membership : Access or Sign Up
The 2021 WNL awards take place tonight - and you can tune in

The biggest prizes in the women’s domestic game will be dished out on LOI TV from 8pm.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 3:47 PM
1 hour ago 466 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5616956

THE CREAM OF the crop in the Women’s National League [WNL] will be honoured tonight.

LOI TV will have live coverage of the 2021 SSE Airtricity WNL awards from 8pm, with the biggest prizes in the women’s domestic game up for grabs.

The winners of Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Manager of the Year will be announced. A Team of the Year will also be unveiled, with awards to be given out for Golden Boot, Golden Gloves, and U17 and U19 Players of the Year.

WNL champions Shelbourne are without a nominee in the Player of the Year category; Wexford Youth’s FAI Cup-winning captain Kylie Murphy, Peamount star Karen Duggan and Galway’s Irish international Savannah McCarthy go head-to-head for the honour.

poty Source: WNL.

Shels 16-year-old sensation Jessie Stapleton is up for Young Player of the Year, though, alongside Wexford duo Ellen Molloy and Aoibheann Clancy, while league-winning boss Noel King is in the running for the top manager gong, with DLR Waves mastermind Graham Kelly and James O’Callaghan of Peamount also nominated.

The 2021 WNL season was a roaring success, with significant progress made on and off the field. Shelbourne snatched the crown and denied Peas three-in-a-row on a dramatic decider day, while Wexford beat them to FAI Cup glory a week later.

Tonight’s remote TV production takes place after the cancellation of a ceremony at Dublin’s Gibson Hotel.

