Wexford keep pressure on Peamount, Shels put eight past Kilkenny

Galway Women’s FC had a 3-0 win at home to Limerick.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 May 2019, 10:24 PM
Parrock: early goal set Wexford on the way to victory (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

WEXFORD YOUTHS KEPT within touching distance of WNL leaders Peamount United with a 3-0 win over DLR Waves on Saturday.

The gap between the top two stands at two points, though Peamount can push that back out to five if they win their game in hand against Cork City on Sunday afternoon.

It took just eight minutes at Jackson Park for Katrina Parrock to put the hosts in front, but Wexford didn’t extend their advantage until early in the second half when Ciara Delaney’s quick double made sure of all three points.

Earlier on Saturday, Shelbourne had temporarily leapfrogged Wexford into second place thanks to an 8-1 walloping of Kilkenny WFC at Tolka Park.

Dave Bell’s side took a narrow 2-1 advantage into the break, Kilkenny’s Carla McManus cancelling out Emily Whelan’s opener before Alex Kavanagh gave Shels the lead from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

That lead would have been even greater but for a fine stop by Kilkenny keeper Lauren Davies who saved Noelle Murray’s penalty to keep the sides level at one apiece.

But Kilkenny’s Naima Chemaou was sent off after the restart and the floodgates soon opened after, Kavanagh firing a quick brace to complete her hat-trick and make it 4-1.

Murray, Whelan, Jamie Finn and Jessica Ziu all got in on the act before the final whistle, with the win ultimately leaving Shels in third place and two points off Wexford.

In Galway, goals from Lynsey McKey, Chloe Singleton and Sinead Donovan gave Galway a 3-0 win against Limerick.

The42 Team

