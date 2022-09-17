Wexford Youths open up four-point lead on thrilling day in WNL title race

WEXFORD YOUTHS ARE now the team to catch after opening up a four-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

Champions Shelbourne lost away to Athlone Town in the live TG4 game, while Bohemians, Cork City and Peamount United were also victorious.

Athlone Town 2-0 Shelbourne

Knocked off the top of the table last weekend, Shelbourne came out against Athlone like a team determined to get back what they believe belongs to them, dominating the opening half.

Jessie Stapleton almost opened the scoring after just three minutes, forcing goalkeeper Niamh Coombes into a smart save with her first-time effort from Noelle Murray’s pass.

Emma Starr volleyed over the Athlone bar on 12 minutes and Coombes came to Athlone’s rescue on 37 minutes, snatching the ball away from Megan Smyth Lynch before she could finish an Abbie Larkin cross.

Athlone created few chances but Muireann Devaney served notice that they were not to be taken lightly when she brought an excellent save from Shels keeper Amanda Budden with a shot from distance.

The game resumed after the break with the visitors still in command but just after the hour Athlone showed their teeth. With 64 minutes gone substitute Kellie Brennan forced Budden to turn her effort round the post. Brennan herself took the resulting corner and Scarlett Herron headed it home to break the deadlock.

Just four minutes later Brennan added a second, stooping to head in the rebound after Emily Corbet’s cross had come back out off the Shels crossbar. And though The Reds emptied their bench looking for a way back in, Athlone held firm to play themselves into the title mix which is becoming a genuine four-horse race.

Advertisement

Bohemians 2-1 DLR Waves

Bohemians players celebrate with Chloe Darby after she scored the winning goal against DLR Waves at Dalymount Park. Source: SPORTSFILE.

It was late drama at Dalymount Park as Bohemians were awarded a penalty with three minutes left to play and Chloe Derby made no mistake by firing it in to take the three points.

Erica Burke had earned the spot kick when flattened by DLR goalkeeper Eve Badana. The Bohs forward had to go off injured but her performance helped her team win this game as she also created their first goal.

Determination saw Burke win possession on the sideline and cross for in-form Abbie Brophy to score in the first half. Sean Byrne’s side were deservedly in front at the interval.

But DLR hit back with Mia Dodd’s shot pulling them level and they made a fight of it in what was a fiesty encounter. Bohs, though, saw their persistence pay off by earning that penalty and this win sees them leapfrog DLR in the table.

Cork City 1-0 Galway WFC

A tight game at Turner’s Cross offered little in the way of excitement until the 30th minute when it suddenly burst into life. City defender Ciara McNamara was judged to have handled the ball inside her area and Galway’s Elle O’Flaherty lined up the resulting spot kick. But a weak effort from her was pushed away by Abby McCarthy in the City goal.

Moments later, at the other end, City might have taken the lead but Galway stopper Abbie Ronayne foiled Laura Shine when she looked certain to score, sending the teams in level at half time.

RESULTS | Series 23



🟣 Athlone take three points off Shelbourne

🟣 Late winner for Cork against Galway

🟣 Peamount secure 4th win on the spin

🟣 Bohs overcome DLR with late penalty

🟣 Wexford see off Treaty to hold top spot pic.twitter.com/iCoiworkBE — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) September 17, 2022

Eva Mangan came close to breaking the deadlock for the home side on 56 minutes and Galway’s Jamie Erickson saw her free kick saved by McCarthy with five minutes to go but for all the diligence and effort expended, few real chances had been created by either side.

Then, with just two minutes to play, Cork found themselves a winner. Substitute Chloe Atkinson floated in a cross that Shine guided onto a post. That was scrambled away for a throw but the respite was brief. The throw-in found Becky Cassin close to goal and she found the space to poke the ball past Ronayne to earn City the points.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Peamount United 2-0 Sligo Rovers

Sometimes a scoreline doesn’t always reflect what happened in a game and that is how Sligo will be feeling after this as they gave as good as they got for the majority of this contest.

Sure, Peamount had that cutting edge in attack and tested goalkeeper Amy Mahon with a couple of efforts early on. But Sligo went toe to toe with their opponents and had a few half chances themselves.

However, quality wins games and that is what Áine O’Gorman showcased with the opening goal. After exchanging passes with Stephanie Roche the captain somehow spun away from her marker to gain just a yard needed to unload a shot from distance that flew into the net.

Midfielder Sabhdh Doyle added a second as Peamount made the most of their advantage and this victory keeps them in the title race, which is starting to get interesting.

Wexford Youths 3-0 Treaty United

GOAL ⚽️ | Wexford Youths 1-0 Treaty United



Take a bow Edel Kennedy 👏👏👏



Watch LIVE on LOITV 👉 https://t.co/5VOudqfRkM#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/ZhMcuFGiEg — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) September 17, 2022

A superb volley from Edel Kennedy got things started for Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park and they never really had to hit top gear in order to secure the win.

Treaty, who have yet to win this season, did not roll over and give up. They kept fighting until the end and they deserve credit for that because Wexford were clearly too strong for them but they were not intimidated.

Kylie Murphy notched in her 11th league goal and Ciara Rossiter supplied a tidy finish to give the home team a 3-0 lead going in at the break. They never looked like letting that slip.

In fact, Wexford were clever with their game management in the second half – even having time to bring on goalkeeper Claudia Keenan for her debut. This was a composed performance and one that suggests they are ready for the title run-in.