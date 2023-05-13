Late winner sends Peas clear at the top, Sarah Rowe on target in Bohs scalp

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Results

Shelbourne 2-0 DLR Waves

Cork City 0-2 Sligo Rovers

Treaty United 0-1 Peamount United

Wexford Youths 0-3 Bohemians

Athlone Town 0-1 Shamrock Rovers (60)

PEAMOUNT UNITED MOVED clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division table today after a late win at Treaty United.

Kate Mooney was the goal-scoring hero at Markets Field; cooly slotting home in the 84th minute to deliver all three points after being played through by former Republic of Ireland international and captain Karen Duggan.

🎥 | Kate Mooney steps up for The Peas late on 🫡#LOIW | #TREPEA pic.twitter.com/EV3L8u5hSF — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) May 13, 2023

This was a real battle in Limerick. Peas played most of the game with 10 players, owing to Tara O’Hanlon’s 37th-minute red card.

Treaty, impressively rebuilding under former Peas underage coach Alban Hysa, pushed the 2019 and 2020 champions all the way and created some big chances of their own, but James Callaghan’s side had the experience and know-how to get the job done.

Peamount (22) now move three points ahead of Galway United (19), who have a week off.

Shamrock Rovers will look to stay within a point of the leaders — and keep their unbeaten start intact — currently 1-0 up at Athlone Town.

Defending champions Shelbourne and Dublin counterparts Bohemians, meanwhile, kept the pressure on with wins over DLR Waves and Wexford Youths respectively.

Bohs’ 3-0 victory at Ferrycarrig Park is a particularly notable result. Mayo multi-sport star Sarah Rowe broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, before Niamh Prior and Mia Dodd sealed the deal and made it three wins in-a-row for the Inchicore outfit.

It’s a disappointing defeat for Wexford, who have had a mixed few weeks and sit mid-table.

Jemma Quinn was Shels’ matchwinner at Tolka Park, the Dubliner scoring a goal in each half to down DLR.

Leah Scholes / INPHO Jemma Quinn was on the double for Shels today. Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

And in a basement battle, Sligo Rovers recorded an impressive 2-0 win against Cork City at Turner’s Cross. Casey Howe bagged a first-half brace, handing the Bit O’Red their first three points of the season and sending City to the bottom.

This article will be updated after Athlone Town v Shamrock Rovers.