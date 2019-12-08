This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newcastle claim comeback win and Wolves grab draw with Brighton

A 2-1 win for the home side at St James Park today.

By AFP Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 7:17 PM
NEWCASTLE FOUGHT BACK to make it two consecutive wins in the Premier League today with victory over Southampton while Diogo Jota rescued a 2-2 draw for Wolves at Brighton.

newcastle-united-v-southampton-premier-league-st-james-park Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game. Source: Owen Humphreys

Danny Ings gave Southampton a 52nd-minute lead at St James’ Park, the striker running onto Jack Stephens’ long pass to notch his fifth goal in his last five appearances.

But Newcastle were level in the 68th minute when Jonjo Shelvey headed in substitute Andy Carroll’s cross, giving the midfielder three goals in his last three games.

And Federico Fernandez won it with three minutes left for Newcastle when he tapped in after Sean Longstaff’s long-range effort was fumbled by Saints keeper Alex McCarthy.

Newcastle are now up to 10th place, while Southampton sit third bottom.

Later Wolves moved into sixth place after Diogo Jota rescued a 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Wolves opened the scoring through Jota in the 28th minute, only for Neal Maupay to blast Brighton level six minutes later.

Davy Propper headed Brighton into the lead in the 36th minute before Jota equalised seconds before half-time.

Ireland international Matt Doherty played the full game for Wolves while Shane Duffy was an unused substitute and Aaron Connolly was not involved due to injury. 

© – AFP 2019  

