Doherty tees up opener as Wolves leap over Spurs with Palace win

WOLVES MOVED BACK above Tottenham Hotspur and within a point of fifth-place Manchester United thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace this evening.

Wolves, now unbeaten in three games, opened the scoring four minutes before half-time at Molineux.

Ireland’s Matt Doherty created the opener, latching onto a brilliant flick from Joao Moutinho and beating Tyrick Mitchell before cutting back to tee up Daniel Podence.

Jonny condemned Palace to a seventh successive defeat in the 68th minute, turning to fire home from close-range after Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez carved open the Palace defence.

The win means that Wolves can guarantee their place in next season’s Europa League with a win over Chelsea next Sunday or if Spurs lose to Palace. They are just three points behind Leicester and Manchester United – who face one another in the battle for fourth this weekend – but have played a game more than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

More to follow