This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 20 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doherty tees up opener as Wolves leap over Spurs with Palace win

The ireland full-back latched on to a superb Joao Moutinho flick as Wolves move closer to sealing European football.

By AFP Monday 20 Jul 2020, 10:13 PM
29 minutes ago 1,037 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5155303
Podence celebrates after turning in Doherty's cut-back.
Image: Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Podence celebrates after turning in Doherty's cut-back.
Podence celebrates after turning in Doherty's cut-back.
Image: Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

WOLVES MOVED BACK above Tottenham Hotspur and within a point of fifth-place Manchester United thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace this evening.

Wolves, now unbeaten in three games, opened the scoring four minutes before half-time at Molineux.

Ireland’s Matt Doherty created the opener, latching onto a brilliant flick from Joao Moutinho and beating Tyrick Mitchell before cutting back to tee up Daniel Podence.

Jonny condemned Palace to a seventh successive defeat in the 68th minute, turning to fire home from close-range after Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez carved open the Palace defence.

The win means that Wolves can guarantee their place in next season’s Europa League with a win over Chelsea next Sunday or if Spurs lose to Palace. They are just three points behind Leicester and Manchester United – who face one another in the battle for fourth this weekend – but have played a game more than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

More to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie