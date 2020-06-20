This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Traore inspires Wolves to win over insipid West Ham

The Hammers are deep in the relegation mire after a 2-0 home defeat.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 7:46 PM
49 minutes ago 1,296 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5128534
Adama Traore wins a challenge with Declan Rice.
Image: Ben Stansall/PA Wire/NMC Pool
Adama Traore wins a challenge with Declan Rice.
Adama Traore wins a challenge with Declan Rice.
Image: Ben Stansall/PA Wire/NMC Pool

West Ham 0 

Wolves 2

WEST HAM WERE on the end of a stunning Adama Traore cameo as Wolves ran out 2-0 winners at the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ relegation worries deepened as Traore, on as a substitute, made an immediate impact on a pedestrian match and set up late goals for Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto.

With clashes against Tottenham and Chelsea next up, and following the news of Brighton’s dramatic victory over Arsenal, the hosts were in dire need of a win over their high-flying visitors.

But in a game played for 70 minutes with such a lack of intensity it could have been Matt Jarvis’ testimonial, they ended up empty-handed.

West Ham somehow managed to come through the enforced three-month break with an injury crisis, with record signing Sebastien Haller and defender Angelo Ogbonna among five absentees from the squad.

Perhaps even more depressingly their liveliest player, young right-back Jeremy Ngakia, is expected to leave in 10 days when his contract runs out.

As at previous Premier League matches, both sides took a knee as part of the Black Lives Matter movement after observing a minute’s silence for those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolves seemed to adapt quicker to the eerie atmosphere inside the vast, empty former Olympic Stadium, keeping the hosts camped in their own half in the opening stages.

Declan Rice – playing at centre-half in place of Ogbonna – and Issa Diop kept them at bay, though, and it was West Ham who created the first chance.

Mark Noble’s ball over the top found Pablo Fornals, who raced away from Conor Coady only to blaze over the crossbar.

Moments later Ngakia found Tomas Soucek on the edge of the box but the Czech’s shot was deflected wide.

Wolves regrouped after the now statutory drinks break and Diogo Jota’s angled shot forced a save from Lukasz Fabianski before Jimenez’s drive was blocked.

After the break Ngakia cut inside but his weak effort was gathered by Rui Patricio, while referee Anthony Taylor inadvertently intercepted a low drive from Joao Moutinho.

The introduction of Traore immediately lifted proceedings, however, and in the 73rd minute he tore past Fornals and Aaron Cresswell before delivering the first quality cross of the match, right onto the forehead of Jimenez.

Ten minutes later West Ham were beaten, Traore again at the heart of the goal with a jinking run before finding Matt Doherty, whose cross was met with a stunning far-post volley from Neto.

It was a victory which lifted Wolves up to sixth, level on points with Manchester United, while West Ham are now in serious peril at the opposite end of the table.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie