Mullen grabs late try as Blackrock edge Dublin derby with Old Belvedere

LISA MULLEN’S LATE try wrapped up a well-judged 17-7 win for Blackrock College in Saturday’s Dublin derby showdown with Old Belvedere.

The Energia Women’s All-Ireland League splits after next Saturday’s final round into a top-four round robin series – beginning in mid-January – and a Conference competition for the bottom six clubs.

So Belvedere will have a couple more chances to bite back at Blackrock, whose superior scrummaging laid the platform for their latest victory at a bitterly cold Stradbrook.

A big shove from Christy Haney and company paved the way for number 8 Tess Meade to crash over near the left corner, her try handing ‘Rock a 5-0 half-time lead.

It was a game of few scoring opportunities, with Laura Feely’s turnover penalty preventing ‘Belvo from striking back before the break.

The visitors were able to bring on Ireland star Sene Naoupu who, with a brilliantly-timed offload out of a tackle, sent captain Jenny Murphy powering over. Her try was confidently converted from the right by Jemma Farrell.

However, just six minutes later, Blackrock flanker Meadbh Scally rampaged over from the edge of the ‘Belvo 22 for their second try, beating three defenders in the process.

Mullen left-footed the conversion over for a 12-7 advantage and settled the issue in the 72nd minute, picking up to score from a close-in ruck after skipper Michelle Claffey had carried off the side of a scrum.

Defending champions and league leaders Railway Union kept up their unbeaten run with a whopping 72-0 victory over in-form Galwegians at Park Avenue.

John Cronin’s charges tallied up twelve tries, including braces for the returning Lindsay Peat, who packed down at number 8, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Amanda McQuade.

Second-placed UL Bohemians are the other team through to the top-four tussle for the title. Winger Alana McInerney weighed in with a hat-trick – taking her season’s haul to five – in Bohs’ 64-5 dismissal of Ballincollig.

Fiona Hayes’ ‘Collig kept battling right to the end, something which will serve them well in the Conference competition. They had a late consolation score from centre Heather Kennedy.

Nearing the mid-season split, Suttonians have moved into fifth spot thanks to successive wins. Speedy winger Molly Fitzgerald bagged a brace – her second double in the space of a week – as they edged out Malone 13-12 in Belfast.

Cooke won for the first time in six rounds, prevailing 20-19 at Ashtown Lane in their battle of the bottom two with Wicklow. The hosts scored late in both halves, through Sue Brady and replacement Aoibhin Stone, but fell just short.

The Belfast side used a strong wind to build a 15-5 half-time lead, their industrious pack doing much of the damage with number 8 Helen McGhee and captain Aishling O’Connell both touching down, along with scrum half Teah Maguire.

ROUND 8 RESULTS:

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 17 OLD BELVEDERE 7, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Tess Meade, Meadbh Scally, Lisa Mullen; Con: Lisa Mullen

Old Belvedere: Try: Jenny Murphy; Con: Jemma Farrell

HT: Blackrock College 5 Old Belvedere 0

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Maggie Boylan; Mairéad Ní Chathasaigh, Michelle Claffey (capt), Jackie Shiels, Kate Cullen; Lisa Mullen, Niamh Griffin; Laura Feely, Emma Hooban, Christy Haney, Mairead Holohan, Eimear Corri, Caoimhe Molloy, Meadbh Scally, Tess Meade.

Replacements: Niamh Tester, Casey O’Brien, Anna Potterton, Roisin McWey, Valerie Power, Adele Leogue.

OLD BELVEDERE: Laura Carty; Clare Gorman, Elise O’Byrne-White, Jenny Murphy (capt), Vanessa Hullon; Aine Donnelly, Jemma Farrell; Alice O’Dowd, Rachel Murphy, Vic Dabanovich O’Mahony, Elaine Anthony, Clodagh Dunne, Jennie Finlay, Lesley Ring, Ciara O’Dwyer.

Replacements: Melissa Hayden, Jan Carroll, Niamh O’Dowd, Ivanna Dempsey, Hannah Heskin, Katie Layde, Sene Naoupu.

MALONE 12 SUTTONIANS 13, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Peita McAlister, Lauren Maginnes; Con: Ella Durkan

Suttonians: Tries: Molly Fitzgerald 2; Pen: Nicole Carroll

HT: Malone 5 Suttonians 8

MALONE: Holly Brannigan; Donna McGovern, Emma Jordan, Ella Durkan, Emma Taylor; Peita McAlister (capt), Anna Stanfield; Sarah Murphy, Neve Jones, Chrissie McKee, Hannah Beattie, Jennifer Collins, Rebecca Smyth, Jo McMorris-Cloughley, Lauren Maginnes.

Replacements: Ashleigh Currie, Jasmine Ward, Erin Jones, Shirelle Wilson.

SUTTONIANS: Sophie Gibney; Molly Fitzgerald, Jessica Kelleher, Catherine Martin, Jools Aungier; Nicole Carroll, Lauren Farrell McCabe (capt); Katie Grant Duggan, Aoife Brennan, Katie Reel, Brenda Barr, Louise Catinot, Lena Kibler, Nicola Bolger, Carrie O’Keeffe.

Replacements: Mary Healy, Ciara Farrell, Catherine Galvin, Shannon Touhey, Shannen Price.

RAILWAY UNION 72 GALWEGIANS 0, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Niamh Byrne, Ailsa Hughes, Molly Scuffil-McCabe 2, Amanda McQuade 2, Lindsay Peat 2, Stephanie Carroll, Chloe Blackmore, Keelin Brady, Erin Coll; Cons: Nikki Caughey 6

Galwegians: –

HT: Railway Union 41 Galwegians 0

RAILWAY UNION: Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Stephanie Carroll, Niamh Byrne, Nikki Caughey, Emer O’Mahony; Hazel Simmons, Ailsa Hughes; Amanda McQuade, Chloe Blackmore, Katie O’Dwyer, Aoife McDermott, Siobhan McCarthy, Keelin Brady, Kate McCarthy, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Aimee Clarke, Megan Collis, Sonia McDermott, Molly Boyne, Erin Coll.

GALWEGIANS: Mairead Coyne; Maria Gorham, Megan Walsh, Orla Dixon, Ursula Sammon; Emma Keane, Saskia Morrissey; Elizabeth McNicholas, Nolwenn Dubois, Jessica Loftus, Niamh O’Grady, Fiona Scally, Kate Feehan, Lisa-Marie Murphy, Dearbhla Canty.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Replacements: Ruby Lynch, Hannah Coen, Kiara Irwin, Lea Turner, Chloe McCrann, Casie O’Connell, Ines Delgado.

UL BOHEMIANS 64 BALLINCOLLIG 5, UL Arena

Scorers: UL Bohemians: Tries: Alana McInerney 3, Sarah Quin 2, Aoife Corey, Rachel Allen, Chloe Pearse, Clodagh O’Halloran 2; Cons: Nicole Cronin 5, Rachel Allen 2

Ballincollig: Try: Heather Kennedy

HT: UL Bohemians 17 Ballincollig 0

UL BOHEMIANS: Aoife Corey; Alana McInerney, Stephanie Nunan, Rachel Allen, Aoibhinn O’Loughlin; Nicole Cronin, Louise Costello; Chloe Pearse (capt), Kate Sheehan, Eilis Cahill, Claire Bennett, Sarah Garrett, Clodagh O’Halloran, Lily Brady, Sarah Quin.

Replacements: Fiona Reidy, Michelle Ring, Ciara O’Halloran, Abbie Salter-Townshend, Claire O’Brien.

BALLINCOLLIG: Orla Creedon; Michelle Stafford, Heather Kennedy, Mona Fehily, Ellen O’Keeffe; Kelly Griffin, Gemma Lane; Naoise Murray, Clodagh Walsh (co-capt), Roisin Ormond, Sarah O’Donovan, Gillian Coombes (co-capt), Eimear Perryman, Niamh O’Regan, Denise Redmond.

Replacements: Aoife Flynn, Olivia Hay Mulvihill, Roisin Long, Alix Cunneen, Aine Dunniece.

WICKLOW 19 COOKE 20, Ashtown Lane

Scorers: Wicklow: Tries: Sue Brady, Lauren Barry, Aoibhin Stone; Cons: Beth Roberts 2

Cooke: Tries: Helen McGhee 2, Teah Maguire, Aishling O’Connell

HT: Wicklow 5 Cooke 15

WICKLOW: Meagan Parkinson; Orla O’Neill, Sue Brady, Tammy Breen, Aoife Dunne; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell (capt); Lauren Barry, Noelle Ward, Kathy Byrne, Shauna Soady, Laura Newsome, Emma Curran, Emily Ryan, Jessica Schmidt.

Replacements: Robyn Mullen, Niamh Ni Dhroma, Nicola Schmidt, Loretta Gilbert, Nicole Humby, Sarah Gleeson, Aoibhin Stone.

COOKE: Dolores Hughes; Georgia Boyce, Lucy Thompson, Coral Lapsley, Tamzin Boyce; Amanda Morton, Teah Maguire; Ilse van Staden, Beth Cregan, Aishling O’Connell (capt), Caolinn McCormack, Naomi McCord, Megan Simpson, Katie Hetherington, Helen McGhee.

Replacements: Eimear McQuillan, Caitlin Fisher, Sorcha Mac Laimhin.