FAI submits expression of interest to host 2029 Women's Champions League final

THE FAI HAS has submitted an initial expression of interest to Uefa regarding the potential to host the Women’s Champions League finals final in 2029.

The association said in a statement on Friday that hosting women’s club football’s flagship fixture would be an “exciting chance to continue the growth of women and girls’ football and support its strategic ambitions of enhancing Ireland’s standing as a trusted host for major football events, and build on the momentum of Uefa Euro 2028.”

The expression of interest is a necessary step in Uefa’s application process regarding the hosting of major finals.

“By submitting an expression of interest, this enables the FAI, alongside the Aviva Stadium, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, and Dublin City Council, to review the forthcoming Uefa bid requirements in full and explore how the event could deliver lasting value for the game in Ireland,” the FAI’s statement added.

“The Association will consider submitting a formal bid based on a clear understanding of the legacy potential, delivery feasibility and financial considerations on the back of engagement with all partners as part of this exploratory phase.”