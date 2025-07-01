Advertisement
The draw was made today. Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
FreeBusiness end

Holders Shelbourne draw Shamrock Rovers in Women's FAI Cup quarter final

Ties will be played week ending 17 August.
1.50pm, 1 Jul 2025

HOLDERS SHELBOURNE WILL face Shamrock Rovers in the quarter final of the Women’s FAI Cup.

Two-time winners Peamount United host last year’s beaten finalists Athlone Town while Treaty United will travel to DLR Waves.

Newbridge Town have a home tie against Bohemians after they got the better of Whitehall Rangers last time out.

The ties will be played week ending Sunday, 17 August, with this season’s final live on Sunday, 19 October.

Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final draw

  • DLR Waves v Treaty United
  • Newbridge Town v Bohemians
  • Peamount United v Athlone Town
  • Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
