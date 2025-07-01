The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Holders Shelbourne draw Shamrock Rovers in Women's FAI Cup quarter final
HOLDERS SHELBOURNE WILL face Shamrock Rovers in the quarter final of the Women’s FAI Cup.
Two-time winners Peamount United host last year’s beaten finalists Athlone Town while Treaty United will travel to DLR Waves.
Newbridge Town have a home tie against Bohemians after they got the better of Whitehall Rangers last time out.
The ties will be played week ending Sunday, 17 August, with this season’s final live on Sunday, 19 October.
Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final draw
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Business end Women's FAI Cup