Women's FAI Cup holders Shelbourne advance as Athlone Town also make winning start

WOMEN’S FAI CUP CHAMPIONS Shelbourne have made a winning start to their title defence as they got the better of Galway United, while Athlone Town also advanced with a big win over Terenure Rangers.
Kate Mooney struck a late winner in the 89th minute as the champions prevailed 2-1 in Tolka Park. After the sides went into the half-time break at 0-0, Mackenzie Anthony put Shelbourne two minutes after the resumption. Amanda Smith then equalised in the 58th minute before Mooney produced the decisive goal just before full-time.
Last year’s FAI Cup finalists Athlone Town stormed past Terenure Rangers with a 6-0 victory. All six goals arrived before half-time, with Izzy Groves scoring twice. Kelly Brady, Roisín Molloy, Hannah Waesc and Natalie McNally were all on target too.
Ruby Gallagher scored an extra-time winner for Peamount United against Cork City. Sorcha Melia and Aisling Spillane helped Peamount into a 2-0 lead but Cork City rallied through goals from Eva Mangan and Fiana Bradley, sending the contest to extra-time.
Gallagher struck in the first half of extra-time from the edge of the box to give Peamount a dramatic victory.
Treaty United also enjoyed an emphatic win, defeating Ferns United 8-0. Ciara Breslin had two goals to her credit after 34 minutes and Aibhlinn Cotter also found the net from a free-kick to give her side a commanding lead. Kate Lee, Sirena Celebrini and Amy Tierney extended Treaty’s lead further in the second half before an own-goal and a third from Cotter rounded off a big victory at Markets Field.
Keelin Dodd scored twice as DLR Waves edged out Sligo Rovers 3-2. Dodd and Amber Cosgrove put DLR Waves 2-0 up on 50 minutes before Mairead McIntyre struck back for Sligo. Dodd nabbed her second in the 87th to ensure their progression as Sligo struck one back just before full-time through Anna McDaniel.
Shamrock Rovers also advanced at the expense of Waterford. Olivia Shannon gave Waterford a 1-0 lead but an own-goal brought Rovers back level just before half-time. Second-half goals from Anna Butler and Maria Reynolds secured the win for Rovers.
Meanwhile, Bohemians marched past Bohemians with a 1-0 win while Newbridge Town also booked their place in the next round after a 2-1 victory over Whitehall Rangers.
Women's FAI Cup holders Shelbourne advance as Athlone Town also make winning start
Women’s FAI Cup Round 1 Results:
Soccer Women's FAI Cup Wrap